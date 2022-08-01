While all you need to visit any of the Disney Parks around the globe is a plane and park ticket, in order to get to Disney’s Castaway Cay, you need to sail on the Disney Cruise Line. Disney’s private island in the Bahamas has everything you could want in a tropical vacay — from fruity cocktails to relaxing beaches. Of course, if you’re sailing there for the first time, here are the best Castaway Cay activities, ranked to help you plan out your perfect Disney Wish day.

Perhaps you’ve seen TikTok videos of Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, and you’re planning your first ever cruise, or you’re sailing on the Disney Dream or Disney Fantasy with your partner for a romantic getaway for two. Whatever the reason, you’ll want to make the most of your Castaway Cay day when your ship docks. As someone who’s been going on Disney cruises since I was little and just recently got off the Disney Wish, I’ve assembled a ranking of the best Castaway Cay activities that I feel are a must for any Disney fan to try.

Some of these may be obvious, like snapping a pic with Mickey Mouse, but all of these eight Castaway Cay activities will ensure you have a magical day the Disney way.

08 Challenge Yourself With The Castaway Cay 5K Rachel Chapman If you’re an early riser, you may want to challenge yourself to the Castaway Cay 5K first thing in the morning. On the island, there is a 5K course you can run or walk at your leisure. Once you finish your 5K, you’ll receive your very own Castaway Cay medal to proudly wear around. The best part of all is that the 5K challenge is totally free.

07 Relax In A Hammock On The Beach There are tons of chairs and loungers on each of the beaches that you can claim for the day, but when else can you lay in a hammock on the beach? You’ll find just a few hammocks located under palm trees, so make sure to grab one and relax a little. If it gets too hot, you can always go for a swim in the crystal blue water before returning for a swing.

06 Get A Pic With Your Fave Character Rachel Chapman Check your Disney Cruise app for character appearances on Castaway Cay. You may just find Mickey Mouse or even Donald Duck dressed in their beach attire, waiting to take a pic with you. They aren’t out all day, so when you see Minnie or Goofy, be sure to snap a selfie or two for Insta.

05 Order A Drink On The Beach While you’re relaxing on the beach, you may see some waiters walking around who are ready to take your order. Don’t miss out on drinking a piña colada on the beach while you’re in your hammock. Of course, there are also a few other drink stands and bars located throughout Castaway Cay you can visit as well. You can even order a drink in a souvenir bamboo tiki cup or Olaf sipper.

04 Treat Yourself To Unlimited Ice Cream Rachel Chapman A must-do on any Disney Cruise vacay is to take advantage of the unlimited soft serve ice cream machine on the ship, but did you know there are also ice cream machines on Castaway Cay as well? When it’s extra warm outside, you’ll definitely want to stop by the soft serve machines for as many ice cream cones as your heart desires.

03 Snap A Picture With The Ship While a pic with one of your fave Disney characters is a must, you cannot miss out on snapping a photo with the ship while on Castaway Cay as well. You may find a few PhotoPass photographers located in picture-perfect spots as you’re walking to the tram. They’re there to snap the best photos of you with the ship in the background for Instagram. However, you can also snap your own selfies or set up your camera for a self-timer pic as well.

02 Go For A Bike Ride Around Castaway Cay Rachel Chapman Castaway Cay has a ton of port adventures and activities you can sign up for while on the island. You can also rent pool floats and snorkeling gear to find treasures under the water. In fact, you may see a few “whosits and whatsits galore.” However, the best activity on Castaway Cay you can do is rent a bike and ride around. For just $13, you’ll get a bike for the entire day. Along the designated bike path, you’ll find a gorgeous lookout that gives you breathtaking views of the island with the ship in the background.