I just found my new home away from home, and it’s at the happiest place on Earth. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel officially opened on Sept. 28, and I was among the first guests ever to stay the night. My Disney stay wasn’t in just any regular hotel room, though. I was given the keys to a Princess and the Frog suite, which was filled filled with fairy tale-like details from the film.

The villas are part of the OG Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California, but are located in a brand-new tower. As TikTok would say, these villas are built different from the rest of the resort — and I noticed that difference right away when I walked into my Princess and the Frog deluxe studio. A lot of it has to do with the extra amenities that come in each of the room types, but also in the theming. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel are available as studios as well as one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom grand villas that each are themed to different Disney films, like Frozen, Moana, Fantasia, Sleeping Beauty, and the Jungle Book.

The film changes depending on the room type, and it just so happens that the Deluxe Studios — which is what I was staying in — comes in either a Princess and the Frog or Sleeping Beauty theme. As much as I love Princess Aurora, I was so excited to get a Princess and the Frog room for my first time.

Inside The Princess And The Frog Villa At The Disneyland Hotel

Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman Rachel Chapman INFO 1/6 PREV NEXT

My favorite part about staying in the Princess and the Frog studio were all the hidden easter eggs. Disney truly thinks of everything, and it felt like every inch of the room was part of the fairy tale. Anyone who has stayed at the regular Disneyland Hotel knows that the headboards for the beds play “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and light up with the flick of a switch. To make sure the headboards at the Villas were just as magical, Disney installed gorgeous scenes from each of the films that also light up with a switch.

The Princess and the Frog headboard featured scenes from the “Almost There” sequence in the movie. It’s not only aesthetic, but it’s also a great night light when you’re still scrolling through TikTok before bed. The second bed in the room is a Murphy bed that is disguised as a couch by day. When you pull it down, there is also a surprise piece of Princess and the Frog artwork as the headboard that features baby Tiana all snuggled up for the night. It was such an adorable find.

Something else you’ll want to go looking for is the artwork hidden in the closet next to the kitchenette. In the Princess and the Frog room, you’ll find some of Tiana’s clothes hanging up. Meanwhile, the Sleeping Beauty room has Prince Phillip’s coat and boots with some animals, like in the movie.

Personally, my favorite detail in all of the Disneyland villas are the light designs in the bathroom mirrors. Each room has a different design based on the movie, and for the Princess and the Frog, the mirrors had light up lily pads. I think it adds a bit of subtle and luxe magic to every room without being over the top, and really enhances your mirror selfies.

Rachel Chapman

Depending on when you’re traveling to Disneyland, this Deluxe Studio ranges from around $484 to $797 a night. These studios can sleep up to four people, so for an off-season stay with your besties, it’s a pretty good deal when you consider the perks of staying on property. Even though the tower is off in the corner at the Disneyland Hotel, it only took me roughly 15 minutes to go through security and walk all the way through Downtown Disney to get to Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland.

Each Deluxe Studio also comes with its own kitchenette that includes a microwave, sink, Keurig coffee maker, and fridge, which you can use to bring your own food and help cut down some of the cost of your Disneyland vacay. For Princess and the Frog fans, there’s also a one-bedroom villa themed to the film (about $960 to $1,499 depending on the day and season) that has a full kitchen with an oven, dishwasher, and dining room table. While these are all technically Disney Vacation Club villas, you don’t have to be a member to book them.

After staying at the Villas at the Disneyland Hotel for just one night, I can’t wait to book another vacay to see all the hidden easter eggs in every room type. Even the hallways, carpet, and murals in the lobby have hidden Mickeys for you to explore and find some magic around every corner.