Did you know staying at a Disney resort can be just as magical as going to the parks? Depending on where you stay, you can wake up with giraffes standing outside your window or enjoy the perfect view of Magic Kingdom’s fireworks at night. Of course, some of these deluxe Disney resorts can also be a bit pricey as well, which is why you need to know the best Disney spring 2023 hotel deals going on right now.

As much as Disney is known for being expensive AF, there are ways to save on a Disney vacation if you’re willing to do a bit of searching. Right now, Disney is offering a Disney Dining Promo Card for guests to save money on the food they eat while visiting the parks. With this deal, you can save up to $750 on all your meals. For foodies, this is definitely worth it to enjoy every Mickey-shaped treat and classic Dole Whip available. However, you may want to prioritize your hotel and finding the best discount for that as well. For 2023, Disney is offering tons of hotel deals that include saving up to 25% off your resort room and additional discounts for annual passholders.

How To Save Up To 25% Off On Disney Hotel Rooms

Courtesy of Disney

One of the biggest Disney deals right now is the spring 2023 room offer for the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. If you’re planning to visit in the spring or early summer to check out the new Tron roller coaster, this is the deal for you and will get you up to 25% off your room. In order to get the full 25% off, you’ll need to book a vacay between April 10 and July 10. You’ll also need to stay at one of the participating Disney World resorts, which includes:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

If you stay at any of these resorts between March 1 and March 31, you’ll get 20% off your room instead of 25%. This deal includes other resorts, but for less of a discount. For example, staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort from April 10 to July 10 will get you 20% off and in March, it’s just 15% off. For Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas, you get 15% off for the April to July dates, but 10% off for March. And finally, for The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, you’ll only get 10% off when you stay in March or between April 10 and July 10.

How To Save Up To $400 Off On Resort Packages At Walt Disney World

Courtesy of Disney

Also at the Walt Disney World Resort, you can save up to $400 on a vacation package, but there are some restrictions. For instance, you’ll need to book a four-night, four-day Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels. Depending on which hotel you choose determines how much money you can save per night. The deal is also for certain dates, which includes:

Most Sunday through Thursday nights, now through Feb. 28

Most nights March 1 through March 30

You can get $400 off by staying in one of the hotels that gets you $100 off per night. Those resorts are:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The next tier of resorts will get you $40 off per night, which is $160 in total. If you’re on a budget, the Disney Value Resorts like Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort are $20 off per night or $80 all together.

Additional Walt Disney World Resort Spring 2023 Discounts

If you happen to be an annual passholder or a member of the U.S. military, there are some additional Disney discounts for you. Passholders can get up to 25% off rooms from now until April 30 as well as a 30% off discount on select resorts and on most nights from May 1 through July 10. To find the best deal for when you’d like to visit Disney, you can always visit the Special Offers page to see what’s available.

How To Save Up To 20% Off At The Disneyland Resort

Courtesy of Disney

If you’re planning to visit Disneyland in Anaheim, California for the Disney100 celebration this year, the Disneyland Resort also has some hotel deals right now. Their winter resort offer can get you up to 20% off on your hotel, and the deal is good for most Sunday through Thursday nights when you stay from now until March 9.

You must book by March 6 to take advantage of the offer, and the 20% off only applies to Standard and Premium room types at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Disneyland Hotel. If you decide to book at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, you’ll only get 10% off on Standard and Premium room types. Of course, Disneyland also has additional deals for their version of annual passholders — Magic Key holders — as well as members of the U.S. military.

Visiting now means you can ride Splash Mountain one last time before it closes forever in preparation for the new Princess and the Frog ride. Disneyland will also be reopening its Toontown by the end of this deal, so you’ll be able to see it and ride its new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Visiting Disney might be expensive, but the parks are rolling out some big ways to save this year.