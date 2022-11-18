There always seems to be something new and exciting happening at Disney, whether it’s an Insta-worthy menu item or a new drop of Mickey Mouse ears. With the Walt Disney Company celebrating its 100th birthday next year, fans can expect even more surprises to come, like Disneyland’s Toontown reopening in 2023. The land located behind the "it's a small world" attraction closed back in March for refurbishments and to work on a brand new attraction coming to Disneyland, and now it seems they have an official opening date.

Just a year later, Disney’s Toontown will be opening on March 8, 2023. However, if you’re familiar with Disneyland’s newest ride coming to Toontown, that date might surprise you. Back in October, Disney announced that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be opening January 27, 2023. That means the ride is opening two months prior to when the land it’s located in will be opening. Confusing, right? Well, Disney is planning so much more for Toontown than Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, so it makes sense that it would need just a little bit more time. At the same time, Disney wouldn’t want to miss the chance to celebrate its centennial anniversary without giving guests the chance to experience something new when visiting the parks next year.

Thus, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be opening in January and the entire Toontown at Disneyland will be reopening in March 2023.

What’s New About Disney’s Toontown Reopening At Disneyland?

Rachel Chapman

At Disney’s D23 Expo in September, Josh D'Amaro, the Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, teased a few of the new and returning “reimagined” attractions that will be in Disney’s Toontown. Of those new attractions is the interactive CenTOONial Park, which you’ll get to see right away as you enter Toontown. There will also be Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard that little kids and kids at heart can play in, and Donald’s Boat is getting a major upgrade as well. It will become another immersive area in the land that kids can enjoy

No need to fret about the nostalgic and iconic Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin. That attraction is returning as well, based on the Academy Award-winning Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House, where you can meet Mickey and Minnie, will be back, so prepare for all the Insta selfies. And finally, Gadget’s Go Coaster will now be Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster. Disney says the classic mini rollercoaster has been “reimagined in new and exciting ways” to fit in with the rest of the refurbished land. For anyone who goes to Disney for the rides, this is great news because with the return of Toontown, you can add three more attractions to your to-do list.

Foodies will also have something new to look forward to. When Disney’s Toontown reopens in March 2023, there will be two new eateries. The first is Café Daisy, which will have diner classics on the menu, and the second is Toontown Farmers Market at Good Boy! Grocers. This “roadside stand” is more for guests who like to do everything in one Disneyland day, because it will have to-go drinks and treats.

What Is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway At Disneyland?

Courtesy of Disney

Of course, the main attraction of the new Toontown at Disneyland will be Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. According to Disney, on this trackless dark ride, you’ll board a train in the world of Mickey and Minnie that “leads you to a zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns.” Walt Disney World already has a Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which has become a popular attraction since it opened in 2020. Now, it’s Disneyland’s turn to experience the fun.

While the Florida version is located in the Grauman's Chinese Theatre at the center of the park, Disneyland’s will be in a El CapiTOON Theater — a Toontown version of the real El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The theater will also feature an immersive exhibit for guests to check out as well.

The opening of Disneyland’s Toontown in 2023 along with the return of the Magic Happens parade and a new fireworks show, World of Color show, and merch for the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort just proves that a trip next year is something you should consider.