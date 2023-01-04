After watching the TRON movies, have you ever wished you could fly across the Grid on a Light Cycle like Kevin Flynn? This year, you can step into a mainframe computer and surf the software, thanks to a new themed roller coaster at Walt Disney World. The TRON Lightcycle / Run ride is coming to Tomorrowland in spring 2023 for guests to experience high-speed thrills and race to victory through simulated Programs and 8 Energy Gates, inspired by the ‘80s video game world of TRON. While Disney has yet to announce an exact date for opening day, guests can look forward to hopping on a Light Cycle when they visit Disney once winter ends.

Magic Kingdom Park is introducing the new roller coaster in spring 2023 as part of the "Disney 100 Years of Wonder" celebration, which includes a number of new attractions coming to U.S. parks. This is no ordinary franchise-themed ride, though, because TRON Lightcycle / Run is one of Disney’s fastest roller coasters in the world, with speeds reaching close to 60 miles per hour (97 km/h). It’ll be located in a brand new section of Tomorrowland, north of Space Mountain and between Tomorrowland Speedway and Fantasyland’s Storybook Circus. Riders will embark on an epic quest across the Grid as Team Blue, zipping along the track and dropping in and out of the multi-sensory tunnel chambers.

This is not Disney’s first TRON-inspired roller coaster. In fact, it’s expected to be very similar to the Tron Lightcyle Power Run ride at Shanghai Disneyland, which debuted with the park back in the summer of 2016. The Magic Kingdom version was originally planned to open in the fall of 2021, along with Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, but was postponed due to the 2020 lockdown. Watch this TikTok for Disney’s most recent sneak peak of the upcoming attraction as well as a BTS of the park’s Imagineers testing the ride.

Tron Lightcycle / Run At Walt Disney World: What To Know

TRON Lightcycle / Run is expected to be an electrifying, immersive thrill ride experience, with flashing laser lights, high-energy music, and exciting 3D graphics. The roller coaster’s building is semi-enclosed, so the track will run in and outdoors through dark, glass canopies. Riders will step onto the Grid and be secured in individual motorbikes, as they lean forward to grip handlebars, similar to the seats on the Avatar Flight of Passage ride. The ride then smoothly shoots the bike cars forward through neon tunnels, wide loops, and dark drops. It’ll probably be the fastest roller coaster you’ve ever experienced, meaning thrill-seekers definitely want to add TRON Lightcycle / Run their rotation when visiting the park.