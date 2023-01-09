When Disney temporarily closed its doors in 2020, no one could have guessed that going to the parks would completely change when they opened back up in 2021. While the reservation system is still in place and the beloved FastPass has been replaced with Genie+, the Disney Dining Plan continues to remain “temporarily unavailable.” However, Disney recently announced a different dining program — the Disney Dining Promo Card. This limited-time Disney deal is like a backup Disney Dining Plan that can help guests save up to $750 on food during their next vacay.

The OG Disney Dining Plan was a way for families to save money on their trips to Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. By purchasing a Disney Dining Plan during your stay, you had your choice of pre-paid meals from some of the best restaurants in the parks and resorts. It was like guaranteeing an all-inclusive vacation where you didn’t have to worry about spending money on food once you got there. One of the most budget-friendly plans allowed you to get two quick-service meals and two snacks for every night you were staying at Disney along with a refillable drink mug that you could use at several stations throughout property. It was a good deal, but the all-new Disney Dining Promo Card may have even better savings for some foodies.

What Is The Disney Dining Promo Card?

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Disney Dining Promo Card is pretty much like receiving a free Disney gift card when you book a package vacation — but there is a catch. The special offer is only available for guests who have booked a non-discounted five-night, four-day vacation package from Disney that includes a room at one of Disney’s Deluxe Resorts or a Disney Deluxe Villa Resort along with theme park tickets.

With how expensive Disney has been getting lately, going all in on a five-night vacay that has zero discounts may not be budget-friendly. However, it’s a good deal if your main goal of going to Disney World is to eat everything you’ve been eyeing on Insta. With this Disney promo, you’ll receive a $750 Disney Dining Promo Card that you can use on a ton of participating food and beverage locations at the Walt Disney World Resort. There are some limitations, like you can’t use your card at merchandise locations and candy kitchens, and your card will also not work at some resorts.

Depending on when you travel and what resort you stay at, this will also affect how much money you’ll get on your Disney Dining Promo Card. To get the $750, you’ll need to stay at one of the following resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas — Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

You’ll also need to travel between July 1 to July 10 or Aug. 1 to Sept. 14 to get the $750. If you end up going between June 25 to June 30 or from July 11 to July 31, you’ll only get $125 per room, per night added to your card — aka $625. For Disney Moderate Resort hotels, the price goes down to $100 per room, per night or $75 per room, per night, depending on when you go. If you’re trying to save a bit on your hotel, select Disney Value Resorts are also included in this deal. However, you’ll get either $50 per room, per night or $35 per room, per night applied to your digital card, depending on when you travel.

This really is a good deal for anyone who is a foodie. You can use your card to drink around the world at EPCOT or find the most Insta-worthy snacks for a “what I ate at Disney in a day” TikTok. Since this deal is only good for travel between July 1 and Sept. 14, you’ll also be visiting the parks after the TRON roller coaster is expected to open in the spring. So, if you’ve been planning a visit soon to see that or enjoy some of the exclusive offerings happening during Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, this deal seems like it could be the tipping point on whether or not you should plan a Disney vacation. Plus, the Disney dining cards are pretty cute and feature some of your fave characters like Mickey Mouse, Moana, and Woody.

Other Disney World 2023 Deals Include 25% Off Hotels

Rachel Chapman

While this Disney Dining Promo Card is only available when you book a non-discounted vacation package, there are still other Walt Disney World deals that you can take of advantage of that might better suit your budget. For instance, if you’re wanting to travel to Orlando right when TRON Lightcycle Run opens in the spring, there is a 2023 spring and early summer offer. The Disney discount gets you up to 25% off select Disney Resort Hotels.

To get the full 25% off, you must stay at one of the follow resorts between April 10 and July 10:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

For 20% off, you can stay at one of these resorts in March. And when you stay at one of the Disney resorts, you also get the added perk of early entry into the theme parks to enjoy attractions before everyone else. If these deals don’t line up to when you’d like to travel to Walt Disney World, you can always keep an eye on their Special Offers section for deals on hotel stays and even theme park tickets.