2023 is going to mark the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, which started in 1923. Beginning Jan. 27, the Disney100 Celebration will kick off at the Disneyland Resort with shows and a brand new attraction. The platinum celebration will also feature a Disney100th anniversary collection that you can snag early on ShopDisney. Disney’s 100th anniversary merch includes fan-favorite spirit jerseys, a Loungefly backpack, and chrome Mickey Mouse ears, as well as holiday ornaments to celebrate the season.

While Disneyland is meant to be the hub of the Disney anniversary celebration, all the parks around the world will be getting in on the fun, too. That means if you were planning a Disney vacay next year, you’ll want to dress the part in a Disney100 hoodie or carry around a Disney water bottle. Even if you have zero plans right now to visit “the happiest place on Earth,” there is Disney home decor in the collection to bring the magic to you.

Dress your pup up in a spirit jersey or get cuddly with a throw and mug of hot cocoa as you watch your favorite Disney movie. Whether you’ve been a fan for a year or closer to 100, you’ll be able to find something you’ll want to cop from this shiny and colorful collection.

01 Throw This Pillow On Your Couch Like Pixie Dust Disneyland Disney100 Throw Pillow ShopDisney $45 See on ShopDisney Turn your home into a castle with this Disney throw pillow with glittery tassels. It has an image of the Sleeping Beauty Castle from Disneyland and Tinker Bell on the front, and can be thrown on your couch or bed.

02 Stay Hydrated With This Reusable Water Bottle Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Water Bottle ShopDisney $20 See on ShopDisney One of the packing essentials for Disney is a reusable water bottle that you can fill up throughout the day. This Disney100 bottle has Mickey, Goofy, and Donald wearing their platinum celebration outfits. As useful as it is, this bottle is not microwave or dishwasher safe, so you’ll need to hand wash it when needed.

03 Look Cute In This Disneyland Spirit Jersey Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Adults ShopDisney $85 See on ShopDisney If you’re ever unsure of what to wear to Disneyland, a spirit jersey is the way to go. It’s not only comfy, but also looks cute with jeans, tucked into a skirt, or under some overalls. This Disney100 spirit jersey for the platinum celebration has a vintage airbrushed tie-dye effect with sparkly letters and Mickey and his friends on the back. This is the Disneyland version, but ShopDisney also has a Walt Disney World one as well. There is even a pet spirit jersey ($40) for your dog or cat at home.

04 Carry Everything In This Platinum Loungefly Backpack Minnie Mouse Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack ShopDisney $78 See on ShopDisney Loungefly backpacks are the perfect combination of fashion and function. They can hold so much, like your portable phone charger, water bottle, and wallet, while also looking cute in your Instas. This platinum Minnie Mouse backpack for the 100th anniversary will really pop in your pics and matches the specialty Mickey Mouse ears designed for the celebration.

05 Don’t Forget A Pair Of Disney100 Minnie Mouse Ears Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Headband for Adults ShopDisney $175 See on ShopDisney Speaking of which, here are the matching Minnie Mouse platinum ears. They feature a silvery drip that is meant to pay homage to the platinum anniversary. These limited release headbands are currently on backorder, but will hopefully be back in time for when your Disney vacay is approaching. In the meantime, you can snag a matching Rebecca Hook sterling silver Minnie Mouse Ears necklace ($195).

06 Match With This Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Mickey Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat for Adults ShopDisney $195 See on ShopDisney Another popular item in the Disney Platinum Celebration Collection is this Mickey Mouse ear hat, which has a similar platinum drip. While it’s on backorder as well, be on the lookout for these ears to come back to ShopDisney or keep an eye in the parks for them to drop. To match, you can also get a Mickey Mouse ear hat ornament ($27) for your Christmas tree this year, or these Mickey and friends ornaments ($50) that are dapper AF.

07 Stand Out With These Shiny Minnie Mouse Ears Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Headband for Adults ShopDisney $40 See on ShopDisney For more glamour, you may want to go with these Minnie Mouse ears for the 100th anniversary. They have a classic Minnie bow, but in a purple hue that has the “Disney 100” logo on the front. The ears are shiny with platinum-colored appliqués for a bouqie and luxe look.

08 Go With The Disney100 Ear Hat Instead Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat for Adults ShopDisney $30 See on ShopDisney Similar to the headband version, this ear hat for the 100th anniversary has sparkly platinum ears. The base of the hat is the same lilac color with both Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the front. You and your partner can wear the headband and hat versions for a super cute couple pic in front of either Sleeping Beauty or Cinderella Castle.

09 Get Your Hands On A Starbucks Disney100 Tumbler Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler with Straw $50 See on ShopDisney Have your iced coffee match your ears with these Starbucks tumblers designed for the Disney 100th anniversary. There is a Disneyland and Walt Disney World version. Each cup comes with a matching lid and straw, and can be used to hold your fave latte, cold brew, or ice tea — whatever you drink to kick off your Disney park day.

10 Get Cozy With A Disney100 Hoodie Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Pullover Hoodie for Adults ShopDisney $65 See on ShopDisney For those WFH days, get yourself a Disney100 hoodie that’s both comfy and cute. It features an adorable Mickey Mouse on the front with all of his friends and the castle on the back. This hoodie will also be good to carry around at Disneyland for when it gets colder at night.

11 Complete The Comfy ‘Fit With These Sweatpants Mickey Mouse Disney100 Jogger Pants for Adults ShopDisney $50 See on ShopDisney The Disney Platinum Celebration Collection also has these matching purple sweatpants. They feature the Disney100 logo on the side and a little Mickey Mouse on the front. They’re perfect for lounging at home or wearing to the gym.

12 Cuddle Up With This Disney100 Blanket Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Throw ShopDisney $60 See on ShopDisney Another great way to wear your Disney100 sweatsuit is for movie night, and this throw blanket will come in handy as well. Wrap yourself up as you get cozy watching your fave Disney films from the last 100 years. You could also throw this blanket on the back of your couch or bed to add more Disney magic to your home.

13 Warm Up With This Disney Mug Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Mug with Lid ShopDisney $23 See on ShopDisney Another way to stay warm this holiday season is with a cup of hot cocoa. This Mickey Mouse and friends mug for the 100th anniversary is purple like some of the other merch, and comes with a platinum Mickey ear lid. It matches the platinum drip Mickey ear hat also in the collection.

14 Share Your Memories With This Disney Picture Frame Disneyland Disney100 Photo Frame ShopDisney $35 See on ShopDisney Other home decor piece in Disney’s Platinum Celebration Collection is this picture frame. It has Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle on the front, making it perfect for your pic in front of the castle from your Disney vacay.