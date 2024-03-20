Disney just dropped new details about the House of Mouse’s 2024 D23 Expo, sharing that this year’s ultimate fan event is going to be bigger and better than ever. Not only will the Disney fan con in California be expanding this year, but the list of legends they’ll be honoring includes Hannah Montana herself, Miley Cyrus.

The Disney Legends showcase, which is usually held at the beginning of D23 Expo to kick off the weekend, is getting pushed to Sunday evening, and moving to the Honda Center. Disney’s decision to relocate the biggest panels of the weekend to the arena in Anaheim allows for more fans to participate and teases an even bigger showcase each night.

D23 Expo is like Disney’s version of Comic Con. It’s where the brand announces new films and experiences coming to the parks with some of their biggest stars. In previous years, Walt’s company has announced additions to Avengers Campus and new Frozen lands coming to the parks, and the event has been a who’s who of celebrities. D23 Expo is actually where Mark Ruffalo infamously spoiled Avengers: Infinity War and Pedro Pascal showed off his dadcore style in a floral button-down.

2024’s D23 Expo will take place Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, and is expected to be just as epic. Here are all the details you need to know about tickets, showcases, and how to see Cyrus IRL:

D23 Expo Is Starting Early This Year With A Day At Disneyland

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The D23 Expo takes place in Anaheim, right across the street from the Disneyland Resort. While you can always go into the parks after the convention closes each day, most people opt to rest up for the next day of panels and experiences. The expo often runs from Friday to Sunday, but this year, they’re adding a D23 Day at the Disneyland on Thursday.

On Aug. 8, the Disneyland Resort is offering unique experiences at both parks as well as Downtown Disney for D23 Expo. There will be special photo ops, food, and merch, in addition to a dance party at Disneyland.

The Three Big Showcases Will Include A Disney Legends Ceremony With Miley Cyrus

Disney

Each night of D23 Expo, there will be a big showcase held at Honda Center. This is the first time Disney is expanding their convention, and it’s to make sure even more fans are there for their big announcements.

On Friday, Disney will have the Disney Entertainment Showcase at 7 p.m., showcasing new series and films from their animation studios, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. Fans may also get exclusive looks at these new projects from the celeb-filled presentation.

If you’re more of a parks fan, you’ll want to attend the Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday at 7 p.m. This presentation includes all the latest on upcoming projects coming to Disney’s parks around the world along with Disney Cruise Line.

Jaimie Trueblood/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

The final night is when the Disney Legends Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. This is where Cyrus along with the rest of the 2024 class of legends will be honored with Disney’s highest achievement in the company. The Hannah Montana star is the youngest person ever to be awarded a Disney Legend, and she’ll be among some film and TV greats like Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harrison Ford, John Williams, Frank Oz, and Imagineer Joe Rohde.

There Will Be Exclusive Merch, Photo Moments, And Sharpay’s Car From High School Musical

During the day, explore the show floor at D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. Booths from Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney+, and Marvel are always a must-see, including the Walt Disney Archives exhibit. This year’s exhibition, A Great Big Beautiful Car Show, will have famous Disney vehicles, like Sharpay’s car from High School Musical.

Disney also teased that there will be even more exclusive merch for you to shop at different stores, like Mickey’s of Glendale, The Hollywood Studio Store, The Emporium, and an all-new Walt Disney Company Store. When you’re not shopping or taking pics, there are tons of panels and presentations to fill your day.

You Could Win A Trip On Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Disney

D23 Expo will also be giving away FANtastic Prizes each day. You can enter each day of the expo, and one prize includes a seven-day vacay on Disney’s latest cruise ship, the Treasure. The Disney Treasure sets sail in December 2024, and has a Haunted Mansion-themed lounge and Moana stage show.

The Ticket System Is A Little Confusing This Year

Disney

Instead of just having one-day or three-day tickets, D23 Expo has a new tiered ticket system to accommodate the three showcases. If you want to go to the convention and don’t care about the big presentations, there are D23 Fan Pass tickets for just the Anaheim Convention Center only. However, if you’d like a guaranteed seat at the Honda Center, Disney has introduced D23 Ultimate Fan Pass tickets that are a little more expensive.

These passes include assigned seats for evening shows as well as access to the convention center during the day. The cheapest of the Ultimate Fan Pass tickets are for seats in the 400 level at the Honda Center, but if you want to be closer to stars like the “Flowers” singer and Indiana Jones, you’ll want to splurge for the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass ticket.

Disney

There are also different dates for when tickets go on sale, depending on your D23 status. You must be a member to buy tickets, but a General membership is free. You just need to sign up. A Gold membership is $100 a year, and one perk is that you get to purchase tickets for D23 Expo starting March 26 at 12 p.m. PT. If you’re a D23 Gold or General member and a Visa cardholder, tickets will be available on March 27 at 12 p.m. Everyone else will get a chance to buy tickets on March 28 at 12 p.m.

To help you decide which tickets you want to get, here’s a breakdown on all the prices:

One-Day Tickets

D23 Fan Pass for Gold Members — $79

D23 Fan Pass for General Members — $89

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 400 Level Upper Rows at Honda Center — $99

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 400 Level Lower Rows at Honda Center — $149

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 200 Level Stage Adjacent at Honda Center — $189

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 200 Level at Honda Center — $249

Three-Day Tickets

D23 Fan Pass for Gold Members — $209

D23 Fan Pass for General Members — $259

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 400 Level Upper Rows at Honda Center — $297

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 400 Level Lower Rows at Honda Center — $447

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 200 Level Stage Adjacent at Honda Center — $567

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass with 200 Level at Honda Center — $747

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass with Sections 110 to 112 at Honda Center — $999

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass with Sections 107 to 109 at Honda Center — $1499

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass with Sections 104 to 107 at Honda Center — $2099

D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass with Sections 101 to 103 at Honda Center — $2599

To help you get to and from the Honda Center, there will be complimentary round-trip shuttle service. While spending over $2,500 seems like a lot, the cheapest tickets for D23 Expo really aren’t that bad considering all the exclusive experiences there are for hardcore Disney fans. Plus, it may be worth it to see Hannah Montana since Cyrus has said she won’t be touring anytime soon.