On Sunday, Sept. 11, Disney held its D23 Expo 2022 and gave fans an idea of some exciting new developments. Not only does this biannual celebration in Anaheim allow Disney lovers to interact with some of their favorite Disney brands and meet creators from Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, but the company also likes to announce big things that are in the pipeline as well. For instance, there were some Avengers Campus additions announced at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, and one of them is coming as early as the week of Sept. 19.

That’s right, MCU fans won’t have to wait long at all for one of the biggest additions to Avengers Campus. During the Disney Parks showcase at D23 Expo, the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, joined the Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, on stage to share all the details of what’s to come from Marvel to the Disney Parks. Avengers Campus, which is Disney’s Marvel-themed land in California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort, opened just last year. While the campus has two attractions — WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! — the real draw of the land is getting a chance to interact with characters from across the MCU.

On any given day in the park, you can walk by and get a pic with Ant-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Loki, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Shang-Chi. Avengers Campus is always adding new characters when new series premiere on Disney+ or MCU films come out in theaters. Back when Loki was dropping new episodes on Disney+, you could even meet variants of Loki like TVA Loki and President Loki. Despite being able to meet pretty much all the OG Avengers at Disneyland, there’s one superhero who has yet to make his appearance — until now.

The Hulk Is Coming To Avengers Campus

The beginning of Feige’s presentation at D23 Expo 2022 was interrupted by Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner aka the Hulk in the MCU, streaming in to suggest they add a bit more green to Avengers Campus. That’s exactly what Disney is planning to do. Immediately after Ruffalo’s intro, a massive Hulk entered the stage. After the reveal that Disney Imagineers have been working on animatronic characters that can walk around the parks, fans were quick to speculate that the Hulk would be coming to Avengers Campus. Now, it seems those predictions have become a reality.

The Hulk, who appeared in his Avengers: Endgame Quantum Suit, was massive and talking. That means when you get a chance to see him at Disneyland, he’ll be able to interact with you like how Iron Man does. Along with seeing the all-new Hulk animatronic character onstage, Feige and D’Amaro also revealed that the Hulk will be at Avengers Campus starting the week of Sept. 19. However, he will only be out for a limited time. Avengers Campus is known to have rotating characters who appear for a bit and disappear when the next film or series premieres, but hopefully the Hulk will be back for good later on.

Avengers Campus Is Getting A Third Attraction Featuring The Multiverse

Avengers Campus has always embraced the Multiverse. It’s why you can see characters who are no longer in the MCU alongside newer characters who just debuted. Those multiversal superheroes will also be featured in Avengers Campus newest attraction. You might remember that back in 2019, Disney revealed that while Avengers Campus would open with WEB SLINGERS, there was a bigger attraction coming in its second phase that would be the main attraction of the land.

Unfortunately, Disney shelved some of their bigger ideas, like the Quinjet attraction, over the past few years. However, now that the parks seem to be back and better than ever, fans were hoping to hear on Sunday that the Quinjet ride was coming. Instead, D’Amaro and Feige announced another brand new attraction coming to Avengers Campus. This new ride will feature characters from all over the Multiverse as they battle King Thanos — a new variant of Thanos and who he would have become if he had won in Endgame. No word was given for when this attraction will arrive in Disneyland, but some concept art was revealed showing off some of the many characters you may encounter.

It’s clear that just as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and grow with new films and series, so will Disneyland’s Avenger Campus for parkgoers to experience and see.