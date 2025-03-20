The boy who lived is making a return with HBO Max’s upcoming Harry Potter series, which means muggles and fans have a reason to break out their wands once more. While you may be excited to see the Wizarding World come to life again with a cast of new characters, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, you’ll need to wait till 2027 for the reimagined version.

For those who are impatient, Universal Studios has plenty of new Harry Potter-themed menu items and attractions coming to the parks in Hollywood, California, and Orlando, Florida, throughout 2025 to keep you busy. First up, Butterbeer season has returned to the Wizarding World. The celebration of HP’s iconic butterscotch-flavored drink includes all-new merch and menu items, including a Butterbeer Cream Puff.

Butterbeer season runs now through May 31 at both Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort. Last year, I tried every single Butterbeer item on the menu, and ranked each sweet treat. Below is my honest review of the new Butterbeer desserts, along with exciting new images of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic coming to Epic Universe in May and details of Universal Fan Fest Nights in Hollywood.

I Solemnly Swear The Butterbeer Cream Puff Is Good

New this year to Universal Studios for Butterbeer season is a cream puff — which is already taking over TikTok — and chocolate bar, along with the return of the limited-time ice lolly, a later addition to the lineup that I didn’t get to try last year. During a media preview of Butterbeer season, I tried all three treats to see what I’d rate them in comparison to everything else at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

For reference, fans can order either a cold, hot, or frozen Butterbeer in Hogsmeade at Universal Studios Hollywood and Islands of Adventure as well as Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida. There’s also Butterbeer fudge, potted cream, ice cream, and soft serve — which was my favorite treat after the cold and frozen Butterbeer drinks.

As much as I love the soft serve, the Butterbeer Cream Puff deserves third place for Harry Potter fans and a 4 out of 5. The new pastry, which can be found at The Three Broomsticks for $8, is filled with a Butterbeer cream and topped with whipped cream, Butterbeer sauce, and a shortbread cookie that says “Butterbeer.” It’s picture-perfect like something you’d find at Honeydukes or on the Hogwarts Express trolley cart, and has just the right amount of butterscotch flavor without being overly sweet.

It’s decadent and fun, which makes it a must-try for foodies. The Pumpkin Pasty is still my favorite dessert I’ve had in the Wizarding World, but until that comes back, I’ll be ordering the Butterbeer Cream Puff. I don’t think I’ll be getting the other two Butterbeer items again, though.

The ice lolly really confused me when I took my first bite. I was hoping for a popsicle version of the frozen Butterbeer, but this has a white chocolate and butterscotch hard shell on the outside that was salty and tasted like coconut. My tastebuds were so confused that I thought I disliked the frozen treat, but once I knew what I was getting myself into, it wasn’t that bad. I just would prefer the frozen Butterbeer or soft serve on a hot day. It does get extra points for being cuter than I expected, so I’d give it a 3 out of 5.

I’m not a fan of white chocolate, so I was really disappointed to find out the Butterbeer Chocolate Bar is a white chocolate bar with butterscotch on the bottom. It’s aesthetically beautiful, but way too sweet for me. I’d give it a 1 out of 5, and place it below the Butterbeer Fudge at Honeydukes. I’m hoping next year they do a milk chocolate or dark chocolate bar filled with Butterbeer cream instead.

If you are heading to any of the Universal Studios theme parks this spring for Butterbeer season, you really can’t go wrong trying some treats for yourself. Just make sure you bring some water, because it is a *lot* of sugar.

Epic Universe Looks Straight Out Of Harry Potter And The Order of the Phoenix

On March 17, Universal Orlando Resort shared a first look at the lands of Epic Universe, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic. The all-new land themed to the Harry Potter universe is based in Paris, and features dining locations like the Café L’air De La Sirène, stores like Les Galeries Mirifiques, and a Le Cirque Arcanus theater for live shows.

The menu at Café L’air De La Sirène will have a brand-new Butterbeer Crêpe with shortbread cookie butter, Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream, strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle, and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie. The cafe also has an Alchemist’s Platter charcuterie board and Quiche Lorraine that’s at the top of my to-eat list.

Of course, the main attraction of Epic Universe’s Wizarding World is the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride. In the queue, guests will travel from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic for Dolores Umbridge’s trial. Photos of the attraction and Floo Network look like stills from the Harry Potter movies. Universal Epic Universe officially opens May 22, and fans can buy ticket packages now, starting at $117 per day.

Magic Creatures Are Coming To Fan Fest Nights For The First Time

Don’t worry, West Coast — Universal Studios Hollywood has something exciting for fans this April and May. On select nights, the park is hosting an all-new after hours event called Fan Fest Nights. This will feature exclusive menu items, merch, and attractions.

For the first time in the U.S., Harry Potter fans will get to interact with magical creatures like a baby dragon, Occamy, and Niffler from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. These creatures have appeared at Universal Studios Japan, but this will be their American debut.

General admission tickets for Fan Fest Nights are still available for $74 to $84, starting April 25.