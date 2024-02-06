Universal Studios has been working on something epic — quite literally. The company just revealed its plans for a third theme park at Universal Orlando, which will be called Epic Universe. Universal first unveiled plans for Epic Universe back in 2019, but officially announced on Jan. 30 that it’ll be opening the park in 2025.

In this new and massive Universal Studios theme park, there will be five themed lands guests can transport to. These sections of the park include Orlando’s version of Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe inspired by Universal’s movie monsters, How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic, and Celestial Park — which will be right next to a brand-new Universal Helios Grand Hotel. In each of these lands, there will be attractions, eateries, and shops.

As exciting as Universal Epic Universe is, you’ll have to wait until 2025 to experience it. However, for those who can’t wait an entire year for something new, you’re in luck. Universal has more attractions and experiences coming to the parks — not just in Orlando — this year.

Below, you’ll find all the coming attractions to Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, and even the international parks in Japan and Singapore in 2024.

Universal Destinations & Experiences

Universal Orlando Is Getting A DreamWorks Land With A Shrek Experience

Back in January 2023, Universal Orlando closed its Woody Woodpecker's KidZone to start construction on an all-new DreamWorks-themed land. That land, featuring characters from the Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda franchises, is finally set to open in 2024.

Just like the previous Woody Woodpecker section of the park, this new land will be family-friendly with play spaces and rides. While Universal hasn’t officially announced what these new experiences will be, rumors are that there will be Shrek swamp home and potentially a Trolls-themed roller coaster.

Universal annual pass members can also experience special events throughout the year, like Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval happening now through April 7. Plus, Halloween Horror Nights will return in the fall, followed by Holidays At Universal Orlando Resort in the winter.

Universal Destinations & Experiences

Along with Epic Universe opening in 2025, Universal Studios Orlando will be unveiling two new resorts. Universal Stella Nova Resort will arrive Jan. 21, 2025, and be a galaxy-themed hotel near Epic Universe. It will have a pool, standard rooms for families, and restaurants to enjoy, along with transportation to the other Universal Studios theme parks — Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Adjacent to Universal Stella Nova Resort will be Universal Terra Luna Resort, opening Feb. 25, 2025. Similar to Stella Nova, this space exploration-themed resort will be close to Epic Universe and have a pool, standard rooms, and dining options.

Universal Studios Hollywood Has A New Super Nintendo Cafe

Universal Destinations & Experiences

Over in California, Universal Studios Hollywood is keeping it fresh with an all-new Super Mario-themed cafe. The Power Up Cafe, located on the upper lot, officially opens to guests on Feb. 15. It’s not located within Super Nintendo World, but offers Insta-worthy snacks that rival some of the dishes at Toadstool Cafe.

The Nintendo-themed land at Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating its one-year anniversary this year, so guests can look forward to some fun on Feb. 17. Starting on the land’s anniversary, guests can purchase a brand-new Golden Power-Up Band with a special button. These interactive bands are definitely worth it if you want to fully experience all the games in Super Nintendo World.

You don’t have to purchase the new Power-Up Band to get the special one-year anniversary button, either. All guests can grab one of the complimentary buttons, while supplies last, starting Feb. 17.

Universal Destinations & Experiences

Another addition to the upper lot will be the new Fast & Furious roller coaster. It was reported last summer that Universal Studios Hollywood was constructing a new attraction themed to the Fast & Furious franchise where the Animal Actors and Special Effects Stage shows used to be. Universal hasn’t given an opening date just yet, but guests can still experience the Fast & Furious - Supercharged as part of the backlot tour in the meantime.

Universal Studios Japan Is Getting Donkey Kong Country This Spring

While Hollywood has had Super Nintendo World for a year, the Mario-themed land actually opened at Universal Studios Japan first in 2021. Guests who have been to both parks would also argue Japan’s version is better. Not only does it have an additional Yoshi-themed ride, but Universal Studios Japan is expanding Super Nintendo World to include a Donkey Kong Country in 2024.

The Donkey Kong-themed area will have a new roller coaster named Mine Cart Madness and interactive areas where you can use your Power-Up Band. Universal hasn’t announced an opening date, but Time Out says Donkey Kong Country will be ready by spring 2024. Since the highly anticipated Fantasy Spring at Tokyo DisneySea is set to open in June 2024, you might want to wait till later in the year to plan your Japan trip if going to theme parks is on your to-do list.

You could also wait for Universal to announce dates for its Singapore theme park, and make it a big international trip. According to Klook, Universal Studios Singapore is working on a Minion Land to open in 2024, and its own version of Super Nintendo World will arrive sometime in 2025.