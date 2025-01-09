Aly Michalka is finally talking about one of the biggest Phil of the Future rumors. When the Disney Channel series aired from 2004 to 2006, fans were so captivated by the chemistry between Michalka’s character Keely and Raviv Ullman’s character Phil, that some were convinced the actors may have been romantic IRL. There was even a rumor that the two were in a secret relationship for six years before ending things in 2011. But Michalka is now shutting that gossip down.

While appearing on the Jan. 8 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Michalka was asked if those dating rumors about her and Ullman were true. “No, no. That's funny,” she responded, and even seemed unaware of the speculation. “Is this like a thing online?”

Aly’s sister AJ chimed in to confirm nothing ever happened. “Literally can attest: never even kissed,” AJ said.

On Phil of the Future, Michalka and Ullman played best friends who realized their romantic feelings for one another in the series finale. But life did not imitate art. Michalka said the relationship between herself and Ullman was “always a friendship.” And age played a factor in that.

“I was 13 and I think he was 16,” Michalka said. “That age range felt huge.”

Disney

She did notice his attractiveness when first seeing him, though. “I remember when I tested for Phil of the Future, and I saw that he was the other boy who was up for it, I was like, ‘He's really cute,’” Michalka said. “Of course, you meet them and then you're like, ‘Oh, now we're just buddies.’”

AJ also added that she and Aly were “really good friends with [Ullman’s] girlfriend” during that time. Ullman is rumored to have dated Lizzie McGuire star Lalaine in the mid-aughts, but that has never been confirmed.

Time-traveling back to the present, both Michalka and Ullman have found their perfect matches. Michalka gave birth to her son Jack with husband Stephen Ringer last year, and Ullman married his wife Julia Pott in 2023.