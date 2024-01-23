Ever since Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire revival series got the axe in late 2020, more and more surprising details about the planned story have come to light. When the show was first put on hiatus, reports revealed that the pilot script involved a cheating scandal and more sex than Disney may have been expecting. This was recently confirmed by a writer who worked on the reboot, along with a ton of other storylines that had been planned for Lizzie and her crew as adults. The latest revelation? Lizzie’s BFF Miranda was going to be a queer musician on tour with her girlfriend.

The info dump comes courtesy of Jonathan Hurwitz, who was part of the sequel series’ writers room. Hurwitz has started sharing a lot of the script details on TikTok recently, like the shocking confirmation that Lizzie was going to hook up with her middle-school crush Ethan Craft in an early episode of the revival show. On Jan. 22, he spilled a lot more tea in a TikTok about where the other important Lizzie McGuire characters were going to be in the series.

Miranda’s fate probably would have been the most interesting of all. “We talked a lot about adult Miranda, and her being a musician was part of the discussion, so someone who’s on tour with a band,” Hurwitz said. “Her being queer was also part of the discussion, so you likely would have met the woman she’s in a relationship with.”

As for Lizzie’s other bestie Gordo, Hurwitz previously revealed that he and Lizzie would not have ended up together in the new show. Gordo would have been engaged to another woman and expecting a child with her. In his latest video, Hurwitz added that the Lizzie/Gordo relationship teased at the end of 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie was incredibly short-lived. Apparently, the revival would have revealed the two only dated on the flight back from Italy, before she dumped him at baggage claim.

More tea? Lizzie’s arch-nemesis Kate may have only had a small cameo in the show, since actor Ashlie Brillault has seemingly quit acting. The new series would have also revealed Lizzie’s dad had a heart attack while Lizzie was living in New York, and that Lizzie’s antagonistic relationship with her younger brother Matt would’ve become more friendly now that they’re older.

Hilary Duff has said she’s still holding out hope the revival could make it to air someday, but at least for now, Lizzie McGuire fans are finally getting some answers about what Lizzie’s adult life would have looked like.