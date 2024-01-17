When Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire reboot was officially canceled before it could even air back in 2020, there was a lot of chatter about the reason why. Reports claimed the more adult show didn’t shy away from exploring the now-30-year-old Lizzie’s sex life, something the family-friendly streamer may have taken issue with. Hilary Duff seemed to confirm as much when she posted a plea for the project to switch networks, writing the the reboot couldn’t “live under the ceiling of a PG rating.” And now, one of the show’s writers is getting more specific about one of the planned sex scenes in particular.

The follow-up series would have made young Lizzie’s biggest dream come true: hooking up with Ethan Craft. Jonathan Hurwitz, who was a staff writer on the Lizzie McGuire revival, revealed on TikTok that the third episode would have opened with a post-coital moment between Lizzie and Ethan. But it wouldn’t have been the swoon-y, romantic night together that Lizzie was probably dreaming of. It sounds like it would have been more of a rebound fling.

Hurwitz detailed all the devastating events in Lizzie’s life that led up to her jumping into bed with her middle-school crush a decade and a half later. Apparently, the series would have opened with Lizzie finding out her boyfriend has been cheating on her with her best friend. In a spiral, she returns home and reconnects with Gordo... only to find out he’s happily engaged and expecting a child.

“No, in this version Lizzie and Gordo would not have ended up together,” Hurwitz confirmed, crushing the hearts of shippers everywhere.

Having reached a new low in her love life, Lizzie would have unexpectedly gotten a text from Ethan at the end of Episode 2, which led to her waking up in his bed and wearing his water polo shirt at the start of the third episode.

Disney Channel

Well, it certainly sounds like Lizzie’s love life was going to be even messier in her 30s than her middle-school love triangle. Unfortunately, though, fans aren’t going to be able to see it — unless the revival gets another chance down the line. Duff did say she’s still optimistic the canceled series could see the light of day at some point.