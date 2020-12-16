This definitely is not what dreams are made of. Lizzie McGuire fans have been looking forward to a long-gestating reboot series for over a year, but unfortunately, Lizzie herself announced it is no longer going to happen. Hilary Duff confirmed the Lizzie McGuire reboot is canceled in a note on Instagram.

A revival series centering on Lizzie's life as an adult was first announced to be in development for Disney+ back in August 2019. Since then, several cast members including Duff, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, and Robert Carradine had all confirmed they would be reprising their roles... but the project hit a major snag at the beginning of 2020. In January, showrunner Terri Minsky exited the reboot, citing creative differences with the studio. It was heavily rumored that Disney was opposed to including any adult themes in the new series, which was reportedly at odds with Minsky's vision. Duff seemed to confirm these rumors in March when she posted a plea for Disney to allow the revival to move to Hulu, writing that she didn't want to limit "the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

Following the showrunner's exit and then the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic (which halted productions everywhere), the revival series has been on pause for all of 2020, until Duff finally broke the bad news on Wednesday, Dec. 16, that the pause would become a full stop.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Duff wrote.

Here's her full statement:

Duff didn't disclose a specific reason why the revival was officially shuttered, but her note echoes her earlier plea to Disney that Lizzie be treated as an adult: "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves."

Since it doesn't sound like there are any alternative plans to bring Lizzie back to TV screens, Duff implored fans to imagine what the character would be up to today. "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," she wrote. "I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s are made of."

I guess it's back to rewatching old episodes of Lizzie McGuire on Disney+ and trying to imagine what the reboot would have looked like if things had worked out after all.