Pretty much every TV show is in limbo right now due to the coronavirus shutting down production, but one of 2020's most highly anticipated new series has holdups beyond even that. After a bizarre split from its showrunner and some confusing back-and-forth between studios, the Lizzie McGuire reboot announced for Disney+ last fall has been on shaky ground for months. Fans shouldn't get too discouraged, though, because Hilary Duff provided an update about the Lizzie McGuire reboot in a recent interview with E! News, and she still sounds very confident that Lizzie will come back to screens.

Disney+'s upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival has had a particularly tough time getting through production, but despite worries that the sequel series may get canceled before even beginning, Duff reassured fans that the team is "very much still in conversation with [Disney+] a couple of times a week."

The updated look at Lizzie's adult life shot a couple episodes at the end of 2019, but then creator and showrunner Terri Minsky surprisingly departed from the production, citing creative differences with Disney. Duff later clarified Disney saw Minsky's take on the series as too mature for the streaming platform, and Duff publicly asked Disney to move the show to Hulu, in a similar fashion to how the studio moved Love, Victor from Disney+ to Hulu. Reportedly, the pilot script for the reboot centered on a cheating scandal, which definitely sounds like it could cross into more "mature" territory.

Disney+

Duff confirmed the production had to go "back to the drawing board" after Minsky's exit, but she stated in a July 21 interview with E! that "a lot of writing is happening" and she's still confident the revival series will make it to air:

We started shooting, and then obviously that got on hold for a couple of different reasons not involving the pandemic. But you know what, I have high hopes that we are going to make it work ... It's like a responsibility to [Lizzie], honoring her and the fanbase that grew up with her. We kind of put her on pause, and had to go back to the drawing board, but I feel optimistic that it will happen.

Of course, nothing is certain during the current production shutdowns, but Duff said there is a way for fans to help get the Lizzie McGuire reboot to see the light of day: The actor encouraged fans to keep up the "outpouring of love and excitement" about the new series, emphasizing that a vocal fandom is key to helping make sure the sequel series will happen.

Everything is still pretty up in the air regarding the Lizzie McGuire revival, but at least Duff sounds confident it will still happen. Given the delays, though, if the series does manage to get back on track, it likely will not premiere until sometime in 2021 at the earliest, so Lizzie fans will just have to keep on waiting.