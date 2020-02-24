Fans of the 2018 high school rom-com Love, Simon are about to have a new TV show to fall in love with, because the spinoff series Love, Victor is set to debut on Hulu this summer. Last year, Disney announced it was producing a television sequel to the movie for its streaming service, Disney+, but now that series has an official name and a brand-new home. Hulu's Love, Victor is inspired by Love, Simon, and it sounds like it will have all the romance that made fans fall for the movie.

The Love, Simon sequel series was originally intended to premiere on Disney+, but Hulu announced on Monday, Feb. 24 that it had jumped streaming services. No reason was given for why this shift happened, but one of Variety's sources claimed Disney did not think the alcohol use and sexual exploration depicted in the series would be a fit for the brand. Lead actor Michael Cimino seemed to confirm this in a response to a comment on his Instagram post announcing the network change, writing "Disney Plus is still here for the LGBTQ+ community in full support it’s just the themes in our show are more adult and less family oriented."

Along with moving to Hulu, the upcoming series also got a new name: Love, Victor, which introduces the series' new main character. The show will center on Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, the same high school that served as the setting for Love, Simon. As in the original movie, Victor is struggling with his sexuality and not out a gay to anyone. He soon develops a crush on his classmate Benji, who is publicly out as gay. Victor is played by Michael Cimino, and Benji will be played by George Sear.

Rounding out the Love, Victor cast will be Ana Ortiz as Victor's mother Isabel, James Martinez as Victor's father Armando, Isabella Ferreira as Victor's younger sister Pilar, Mateo Fernandez as Victor's younger brother Adrian, Rachel Naomi Hilson and Bebe Wood as Victor's friends Mia and Lake, Anthony Turpel as Victor's neighbor Felix, and Mason Gooding as the cocky jock Andrew.

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson is not only producing the series, but will also serve as its narrator. Press materials tease that Victor will reach out to Simon when his journey of self-discovery feels like too much, which seems to suggest that Robinson may reprise his role of Simon Spier in the series.

To get fans even more excited, Hulu also revealed that a writers room is already working on story ideas for Season 2, which makes a renewal sound pretty promising already.

Look for Love, Victor to premiere on Hulu sometime in June.