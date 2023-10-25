The Best Throwback Disney Channel Halloween Episodes For Spooky Season

Halloween really is one of the most nostalgic times of year. Although you may have outgrown trick-or-treating, getting dressed up in your scariest costume will always bring back memories of sorting through your bag full of candy at the end of a perfect autumn night. And there’s no better way to embrace the spooky nostalgia than by rewatching some classic Disney Channel Halloween specials.

Disney Channel always got extra fun when October rolled around. Not only did the network have some of the best original movies for the season, like Halloweentown and Twitches, but its shows would also get into the spooky-season spirit. Almost all of the early-2000s comedies had special Halloween episodes that became classics for a whole generation.

To be honest, though, some of these special eps were better than others. If you’re looking to scare up some fun nostalgia with a Halloween-themed watch party, these are the best Disney Channel shows to ever do a Halloween ep right.

7. Hannah Montana: “Torn Between Two Hannahs”

Disney Channel

Hannah Montana didn’t go the scary route for its Halloween episode, but its doppelganger theme is pretty creepy. In the episode, Miley’s lookalike cousin Luann plots to reveal her secret to the world by taking her place at a high-profile Halloween party dressed as Hannah Montana.

6. Lizzie McGuire: “Night Of The Day Of The Dead”

Lizzie’s life took a spooky turn during her middle school’s Fright Night. After Kate disrespected Miranda’s Day of the Dead decorations, the whole school turned into a strange house of horrors and a zombified Lizzie began to haunt Kate and Miranda.

5. Even Stevens: “A Very Scary Story”

Compared to the other Disney Channels shows, Even Stevens actually got pretty horrific for its Halloween episode. After noticing his fellow students have begun acting strange, Louis unveils a secret plot in which all of the unruly middle schoolers have their eyes removed and are hypnotized into following the rules.

4. Wizards Of Waverly Place: “Halloween”

Disney Channel

Naturally, Wizards of Waverly Place brought the magic to Halloween. In the show’s seasonal episode, Alex travels to the wizarding world in search of the scariest monster possible to turn her family’s failing haunted house into a legit fright fest.

3. That’s So Raven: “Don’t Have A Cow”

That’s So Raven also went to the next level with hilariously bizarre stories, and its Halloween episode is proof of that. Due to a botched spell, Raven and Chelsea start turning into cows. Yeah, it’s pretty weird, but such a memorable episode.

2. The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody: “The Ghost In Suite 613”

Look no further than the Tipton Hotel for the perfect scary story this Halloween. In The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’s spookiest episode, the twins spend the night in a haunted hotel room, where they hold a seance to contact the vengeful spirit that’s haunted the space for decades.

1. Phil Of The Future: “Halloween”

Disney Channel

The Phil of the Future Halloween special is so underrated. Not only is its dark tale of an evil cyborg enslaving the whole school actually pretty scary, it’s also full of hilarious jokes and some very unique Halloween costume ideas, like Phil and Keely’s two-headed hockey player look.

