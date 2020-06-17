The mid-2000s were the golden age of Disney Channel original movies, and it sounds like one of the most beloved DCOMs could be getting another followup. According to one of the iconic stars of Twitches and Twitches Too, there's definitely interest in adding to the franchise. Tamera Mowry's quotes about Twitches 3 ideas, including one with Chloe x Halle, sound like a perfect way to bring the back the magical world Alex and Cam.

Twitches, which debuted on Disney Channel in 2005, starred Tia and Tamera Mowry as twin witches who discover each other, and their magical powers, after turning 21. The movie was so beloved, Disney Channel released a sequel in 2007 exploring even more of Alex and Cam's magical homeland of Coventry, but fans never got a third movie. That could change soon, though, because Tamera confirmed on Instagram she and her sister are interested in making another Twitches movie and even shouted out a fan's very specific idea for a third movie.

The Twitches 3 idea that got Tamera so amped was tweeted out June 12, and has since gone viral. A fan proposed the third movie would bring in R&B stars Chloe and Halle Bailey to play Alex and Cam's daughters, who learn they are witches just like their mothers.

In her Instagram video, Tamera said the idea excited her so much that she DMed the fan to applaud him for the concept, and went on to say she and Tia want to make a third movie together once their schedules line up. To further emphasize just how committed Tamera is to making another Twitches, she commented "I'm down!!!!!!" on an Instagram post asking for Twitches 3.

The idea to make Alex and Cam mothers in a potential third movie totally makes sense, given how much time has passed since Twitches and Twitches Too premiered, and Chloe and Halle would be incredible new faces to add to the magical franchise. Since becoming massive breakouts on the music scene after being mentored by Beyoncé herself, the sisters recently released their second album, Ungodly Hour, and have proven themselves as gifted actors as well. They costar on Freeform's Grown-ish, and Halle is set to play Ariel in the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action movie.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For now, this Twitches 3 idea is nothing more than some wishful thinking, but it sound like Tamera is super into it, so there's hope it could happen.