Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

One of Joe Jonas’ biggest songs is sounding a little different these days. At a recent Jonas Brothers concert, the middle sibling altered part of the chorus to his DNCE song “Cake by the Ocean.” Although it was a subtle change, it was definitely an important one.

During the Sept. 28 stop in Lyon, France on the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night. Tour, Joe switched up some words in “Cake by the Ocean.” The original chorus goes: “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be Diddy, you’ll be Naomi.” The line is a reference to the rumored relationship between the music producer and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

However, the Diddy shoutout carries a different weight today, especially after the rapper was recently charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. In light of the disgraced producer’s prosecution, Jonas removed Diddy’s name from the song, instead singing: “Walk for me, baby / I’ll be watching you be Naomi.” Fans caught the lyric change and posted a clip of the moment to TikTok.

Jonas isn’t the first singer to change up a reference to Diddy in a hit song recently. Kesha began altering her intro to “TiK ToK” last year after Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura accused him of assault in a lawsuit. The song’s original opening lyrics are, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” but Kesha changed them to, “Wake up in the morning like, ‘F*ck P. Diddy.’”

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After a year of performing the new version of “TiK ToK” at various live events, Kesha confirmed in August that the lyric change is permanent and she plans to re-record once she’s legally able to.

Jonas has yet to address the lyric change in any way, but if he continues to follow in Kesha’s footsteps, then maybe a re-recording of “Cake by the Ocean” could be in the future. For now, Jonas is focusing on the final few dates of his world tour, which ends on Oct. 16 in Krakow, Poland.