The JoBros Will Perform Each Of Their Eras On Their Massive New Tour

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one looking back on her musical eras this year. The Jonas Brothers are also hitting the road on a massive tour with a setlist that will encompass their entire discography, from their Disney beginnings to their rock-star present. Obviously, every JoBros superfan is burnin’ up to get tickets to this concert, so here’s everything you need to know about the Five Albums. One Night. Tour, including all the stops and how to get tickets.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe are going all out to promote their new album, simply called The Album. To match such a definitive album name, the JoBros have announced the tour to end all tours. It definitely seems like the concept for the Five Albums. One Night. Tour was inspired by the Jonas’ Brothers’ brief Broadway residency earlier in 2023, during which the band performed the entirety of each other their albums over the course of five days. But, confusingly, the group has six albums out at at the tour’s start date. Does that mean one JoBro album is getting the cold shoulder? The brothers haven’t clarified the specifics yet, but regardless, the Five Albums. One Night. Tour promises to be a full musical journey for JoBros fans.

Here are all the important things to know.

When does the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night. Tour begin?

The U.S. tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 12. It’ll continue for two months until ending on Oct. 14 in Miami.

What cities will the Jonas Brothers visit on the Five Albums. One Night. Tour?

All the tour dates are listed below:

Aug. 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sept. 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sept. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sept. 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Oct. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Oct .12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

What will the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night. Tour setlist look like?

The name of the tour says it all, but in case it needed more clarification, the JoBros teased the setlist in the tour announcement video on Instagram. They didn’t get specific, but the band confirmed they’ll be playing all of their albums at each show.

Nick previously teased more details about the setlist during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “The plan will be basically, play the familiar songs from each album, and then do medleys and sort of different versions of each song. But we will play pretty much every song from all the albums,” Nick said.

Who are the openers for the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night. Tour?

The Jonas Brothers have yet to announce any openers for the tour.

Where can I buy tickets for the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night. Tour?

The best way to get tickets is to register for Verified Fan Presale via Ticketmaster, which is available through May 6. The general ticket sale will begin May 12 at 10 a.m. local time on the Jonas Brothers’ website.