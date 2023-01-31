The Jonas Brothers Are Back & Officially In Their ‘70s Era

Everyone’s favorite three brothers from New Jersey are back. The Jonas Brothers never truly left the music scene, as evidenced by their successful Las Vegas residency last summer. However, it’s been nearly four years since Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas released an album, and fans have been waiting for their music drought to end. The JoBros recently cleared the air and announced their sixth studio album, The Album, will release on May 5.

On Jan. 30, the brothers revealed their new music era while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, the JoBros each gave sweet speeches about their wives and thanked their fans. Honestly, their fictional band Connect 3 from Camp Rock should’ve gotten a shoutout for delivering some Disney-censored bops. Then again, nothing from their catalog comes close to “Burnin’ Up” or “Sucker.”

“It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today, but we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next,” Nick said during his speech, announcing the new album. He then sweetened the surprise, saying: “And we can’t wait to see you all on tour later this year.”

Sonically, The Album will adopt a different sound than that of their 2019 LP, Happiness Begins. The JoBros worked with producer Ryan Tedder on their previous record, which found them cooing earnest and charismatic lyrics over modern pop arrangements. For The Album, the brothers are driving their time machine back to the ‘70s with the help of songwriter Jon Bellion. Specifically, fans will hear the essence of the Bee Gees throughout the new project.

“[The Bee Gees] were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” Kevin told Variety on Jan. 27. “And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.”

Shortly after the ceremony, the group shared a snippet of their upcoming single “Wings” on Instagram. “THE ALBUM. May 5th. Pre-save now at jonasbrothers.com,” they captioned the post. Joe had previously teased the track on his Instagram, where he could be seen excitedly sneaking into the studio and singing the single’s lyrics with his brothers.

Here are all the details to know about the brothers’ new retro album, below.

The Album Release Date

The Jonas Brothers’ sixth studio album will release on May 5, 2023.

The Album Tracklist

Besides “Wings,” the Jonas Brothers have not revealed the official tracklist for the album. However, in their Jan. 27 interview with Variety, the group talked about their personal favorite tracks on The Album and shared four new titles: “Vacation Eyes,” “Waffle House,” “Montana Sky,” and “Little Bird.”

The Album Tour Dates

The group has yet to reveal their 2023 tour dates for the upcoming album.

What will The Album sound like?

Though the JoBro’s sound will be a taste of the past, the album’s lyrical and thematic production will focus on their present lives as husbands and fathers. “The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. It has changed a lot,” Joe told Variety.

Nick ’s words echoed that of Joe’s, adding, “We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

That retro-inspired tinge can be heard on “Wings.” There’s so much vibrant character rippling through the short snippet, especially when the track slows its mid-tempo pace for drawled harmonies.

If there’s a ‘70s renaissance brewing in the distance, then I wouldn’t mind the JoBros being the face of it.