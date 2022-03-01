The JoBros Are Headed To Las Vegas For A Summer Concert Series

Get ready to kick off summer with The Jonas Brothers in Sin City. Joe, Kevin, and Nick are headed to Las Vegas for a slate of shows in June. On March 1, the JoBros announced a five-night Las Vegas summer night concert series that will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The brothers, who wrapped their Remember This Tour in December, shared the exciting announcement online that they will back on the stage again soon. “Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas,” Nick wrote on Twitter.

Kevin also shared his excitement for the Las Vegas shows on Instagram where he said, “Can't wait to be back on stage in June with my brothers!”

And, finally, Joe Jonas said in part on Twitter, “VIVA LAS VEGAS 🕺🏻.”

Now, here are the important details. The concert series will take place June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11. According to Billboard, the new summer concerts follow the band’s previously scheduled month-long residency at Park MGM in 2020 that were canceled following the lockdown.

While many bands scrapped their previously scheduled shows of the past two years entirely, it’s exciting to see the JoBros are still heading to Vegas.

It appears they brothers have an affinity for Vegas. According to Yahoo!, the JoBros, alongside their parents and younger brother Frankie, are also opening a southern cooking restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, this spring at the MGM Grand. Nellie is name of the brothers’ great-grandmother, per Yahoo!

In a Nov. 15 press release from MGM Grand, the family spoke on the forthcoming restaurant and how excited they were to make Las Vegas their second location. They currently operate a Nellie’s in Belmont, North Carolina.

“We have incredible memories performing at MGM Grand Garden Arena, so to have Nellie’s next to it is surreal,” Joe Jonas stated in the press release. “Las Vegas has always had a special place in our hearts, and now our connection to the city and its community will be stronger than ever.”

Tickets for The Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas go on sale via Ticketmaster on March 7.