There’s nothing like a little early 2000s nostalgia to start the day right. If you’re anything like me, you’re still living in the Disney heyday when movies like Camp Rock and The Cheetah Girls were released. And while we can’t exactly flashback to 2008, it’s always nice to take a walk down memory lane. The Jonas Brothers did just that when they reenacted their Camp Rock days in a new skit, and I’m still LOL-ing.

While Joe, Nick, and Kevin have been hyper-focused on their music in 2021 with their Happiness Begins tour, they made some time to return to the small screen. On Nov. 23, the band dropped a Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, that included lots of hilarity as their closest family and friends took aim at them with some downright brutal jokes. The hour-long special included appearances from all three of their wives — Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Danielle Jonas — as well as comedians such as Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Jack Whitehall. There were plenty of hilarious one-liners packed into the show, but the standout moment just might have been when the JoBros channeled their throwback style and hair from their Camp Rock days.

In one particular scene, the trio rocked gaudy wigs and poked fun at how long their hair used to be. The scene highlighted their brotherly love, and Joe said he wanted to reminisce on their early career days for a reason. “Guys, I wanted us to come back here because this is where we connected, this is where we can heal as bandmates and brothers,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the JoBros have poked fun at the ridiculously long locks they used to have. In January 2020, they shared a TikTok video recreating a well-known scene from Camp Rock. “Presented without comment,” Joe captioned the post at the time.

Ahead of the release of their new Netflix special, Elite Daily caught up with the guys to hear about why, exactly, they bravely signed up for the roast.

“We wanted to do a roast for a long time, because we know we're easily roastable,” Nick said. “I think if you can't find the humor in things, it's going to be a pretty miserable life, and we've always tried to find the humor in everything that we do. We know there's a lot of humor to be found. We don't take ourselves too seriously.”

Nick was right. Their Netflix special was anything but serious. Between the endless jokes from their wives, and a brief return to their Camp Rock days, they sure brought the laughs.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now streaming on Netflix.