The JoBros Wanted To Call Off Their Netflix Roast Because Of Pete Davidson

The Jonas Brothers are the first to admit they’re easy to poke fun at. Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas made the impressive journey from Disney kids to pop music superstars, and it’s truly been one heck of a rollercoaster. As with any celebrity living in the public eye, the guys have had plenty of flubs, and while they’ve learned to take criticism from fans, their new Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, proves the people they really need to watch out for are the ones closest to them. Ahead of the roast’s Nov. 23 premiere on Netflix, the Jonas Brothers dish on what it’s like to be made fun of by their closest friends and fam — and each other.

“We wanted to do a roast for a long time, because we know we're easily roastable,” Nick tells Elite Daily. But he also admits the roast is a great way to look back on their careers in a lighthearted way. “I think if you can't find the humor in things, it's going to be a pretty miserable life, and we've always tried to find the humor in everything that we do. We know there's a lot of humor to be found. We don't take ourselves too seriously.”

The special will feature an impressive list of celebrity guests, including host Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Lilly Singh, John Legend, Jack Whitehall, and more. With such a stellar roster of comedians and funny friends, the guys were admittedly nervous to go through with the roast.

“We didn't really know who was involved until we did the initial promo [for the special], and we started reading the names, and then we were like, ‘Oh god, why are we doing this?’” Kevin says. Nick adds: “I think Pete Davidson was the icing on the cake. We were like, ‘Alright, let's maybe not do this, because it's going to get too real.’”

The guys will also have to look out for their wives — Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Danielle Jonas — who have plenty of privileged intel on them. “I think my wife [Sophie] is someone who has the most ammunition,” Joe says. “I had a few comedians come by me before taping the roast and say, ‘Oh man, she's coming for you.’”

But the guys persevered. After all, they’re the ones who agreed to be in the hot seat in the first place. “I know who I married and I know what I signed up for,” Joe says.

The Jonas Brothers are fresh off their Remember This tour, and they’re excited to kick back and relax for a bit now that their schedules are winding down — at least, for a short while. “We're taking a holiday break [but] that's about it... I think the top of the year, we definitely want to make an album,” Joe says. “I think that'd be quite nice to go somewhere and focus on something like that and come back around with something we can put on the stage again.”

But for now, they’re serving up more than enough entertainment with their Netflix special, which they recognize is all in good fun. As Nick puts it: “It will be fun to approach this just as audience members enjoying an hour-long comedy special and taking ourselves out of it a little bit and just enjoying that everyone came out to make us feel like sh*t.”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast will stream on Netflix on Nov. 23.