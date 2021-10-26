The JoBros are headed to Netflix! Yep, the band has announced a new hour-long special coming to Netflix called the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and the trio has so many shenanigans in store. Buckle up, because it sounds like Jonas Brothers Family Roast will be one wild ride. Before the show arrives, here’s everything you need to know including premiere date, special guests that’ll make cameos in the special, and more.

The bandmates promoted their forthcoming show with a comical video on Twitter about what fans can expect. "It's a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family," Nick said in the clip. Kevin assured fans they will see the band “like you’ve never seen us before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests.”

The Netflix special isn’t the only exciting project the Jonas Brothers are currently cooking up. Before the roast hits a TV near you, fans will be blessed with a brand new book from the guys. The bandmates are currently hard at work on their upcoming memoir, titled Blood, which is due to be released on Nov. 9, 2021. According to their publisher HarperCollins, the memoir will be “an epic narrative of the Jonas journey as each of them remembers it.” Honestly, the more JoBro content in my life, the better.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast Premiere Date

So when should fans mark their calendars for the Jonas Brothers’ new Netflix special? It’s slated to hit the streaming service on Nov. 23. The hour-long special will be here before fans know it, so if you’re not already signed up for Netflix, you better start asking around for a friend’s password.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast Special Guests

The Jonas Brothers may be the stars of the special, but Jonas Brothers Family Roast will feature tons of guest stars such as John Legend, Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Lilly Singh, and more. Oh, and Saturday Night Live’s resident funny guy Kenan Thompson will be hosting the special, so you know the show will bring the laughs.