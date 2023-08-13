The Jonas Brothers’ Career-Spanning The Tour Set List Includes Over 60 Songs

Jonas Brothers fans knew the band’s 2023 tour, simply called The Tour, would be absolutely massive, but its gargantuan setlist exceeded all expectations. The career-spanning concerts were teased with the moniker “Five Albums. One Night,” but in reality, the JoBros managed to squeeze in hits not only from all six of their studio albums, but from their solo projects and non-album releases as well. Basically, this is a can’t-miss event for any JoBros superfan, because the set list for their 2023 The Tour is a three-hour trip through all of their eras with over 60 songs.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their 92-show world tour on Aug. 12 in Yankee Stadium in New York City. Of course, all eyes were on this first show as it finally revealed what the much-speculated-about set list would include, and what other surprises the JoBros had in store with this career-spanning tour. Well, for Night 1 at least, the big surprise was a blast from Jonas past, as the group’s former bodyguard Big Rob reunited with them on stage to perform his verse in “Burnin’ Up.” You can watch clips of the surprise cameo captured on social media. It’s unclear how often the JoBros are planning to bring out special surprise guests throughout the tour.

The other big surprise was just how huge The Tour’s set list is. The Jonas Brothers perform nearly 70 songs in these three-hour concerts. That might sound nearly impossible, but they manage to fit it all in by including a trio of medleys throughout the night that merge four or five of their hits together.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here’s the full set list for The Tour:

The North American leg of The Tour closes on Dec. 9 in New York City, before the JoBros jet over to Australia and Europe to tour throughout the first half of 2024.