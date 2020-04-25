In the Jonas Brothers' new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Happiness Continues, Joe Jonas opened up about his marriage to Sophie Turner. While the documentary covers a lot of ground, Joe's comments about a particular song off of his group's newest album, Happiness Begins, might be one of the cutest moments in the film. Joe Jonas revealed that the Jonas Brothers' "Hesitate" is about Sophie Turner and his explanation is so sweet.

Amazon Prime released the new Jonas Brothers documentary on Friday, April 24, and there is a particularly special moment featuring Joe that has captured fans' hearts. He took some time to reveal the inspiration behind the Jonas Brothers song "Hesitate" and it's all about Turner. "'Hesitate' is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," he explained. "I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something."

While the song is an inspiration for other people, Jonas says it makes him nostalgic about his wedding. “For me, it takes me to a whole different universe,” he confessed. "I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes." TBH, it's not hard to imagine that the song is about Turner with lyrics that focus on reciprocating love and support.

"Hesitate" features lyrics such as, "I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you."

Jonas and Turner's relationship all stems from Jonas sliding into Turner's DMs on Instagram in 2016. Turner told Harper's Bazaar UK that Jonas made the first move. "We had a lot of mutual friends," she said, "and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue." Thanks to that DM, the fated couple began spending time together.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019, and again a month later in France. Recently, there are rumors that Turner and Jonas could be expecting their first child. The couple has not spoken out on the rumors as of publication.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jophie has been entertaining each other while socially isolating and winning the hearts of fans by showing how pure their love is. They've participated in plenty of fun activities, like building a Harry Potter Lego castle and joining in on the TikTok couples challenge.

You can check Happiness Continues on Amazon Prime right now.