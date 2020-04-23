Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas are ready to rock — social-distancing style. The Jonas Brothers' official concert film Happiness Continues is about to premiere on Amazon Prime, and it's going to be just like being at one of their shows. The Jonas Brothers' Happiness Continues documentary trailer will make you so emotional.

The band is celebrating the documentary's surprise release by answering fan's burning questions via Instagram Live at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23, hours before the doc hits the streaming service.

Some fans were lucky enough to a catch a concert last year, months after Nick, Joe, and Kevin reunited as a band nearly six years after splitting up. Others, meanwhile, were counting on seeing the group do their thing on-stage this spring or summer before most live events were halted due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

But of course, The Jonas Brothers pulled through for fans and announced on April 23 that their concert documentary was just hours away from airing.

The trailer will give any JoBros fan chills as it follows Nick, Joe, and Kevin as they embarked on their 2019 world tour. Between footage of the brothers reflecting on what their new music means to them and their fans, and emotional clips of Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas watching their husbands with excitement from the audience, the film is sure to bring fans to tears. Not to mention, Kevin's daughters, Valentina and Elena, made the cutest cameos.

Watch the trailer below.

From the Happiness Continues trailer, it's clear to see that The Jonas Brothers made the right decision by reuniting. The film features content from concerts in Miami, Milan, and beyond, and the camera definitely didn't miss a moment of fun between the brothers.

Grab a box of tissues and prepare to be taken on a journey like no other while watching Happiness Continues, which will be available on Amazon Prime at midnight on Friday, April 24.

