If you're looking for something to brighten up the doom and gloom of the current news cycle, I would highly recommend checking out Sophie Turner’s quote about quarantining with Joe Jonas. "Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly," Turner shared during a March 31 appearance on Conan At Home. "So I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

Earlier in the interview, Turner explained she's loving life in quarantine. "I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," Turner shared. "I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

In fact, she loves it so much that she's not sure why other people are having such a hard time with it. "I see how people are finding it difficult. I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing," she said with a laugh. "I'm like, all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home."

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While the getting "drunk" element isn't necessarily a part of everyone's quarantine experience, Turner made it clear it's been a central part of hers with Jonas. But, like, if your husband was loudly DJ-ing '80s music in the middle of the house you're currently trapped inside of with him, why not make things a little more fun by celebrating with some tequila shots?

"He’s DJ-ing at home," she told O'Brien when he asked what her husband was doing to pass the time while in quarantine. "Like, yesterday or the day before he did an '80s set for a good part of two hours... But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ And then I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Oh, and if you, like O'Brien, are wondering what time shot time really is, Turner simply says "there's no rules in quarantine."

In addition to giving Jonas shots, Turner said she also creates some quarantine fun by dressing him up for whatever theme the DJ set is going to be that day. For '80s she said she dressed him up in a "very colorful and very '80s" windbreaker and now her next challenge is finding an outfit for his upcoming reggae-themed set.

Team Coco on YouTube

Here's to hoping every couple makes their quarantine as fun as the one going on in the Turner-Jonas household.