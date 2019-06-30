Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially tied the knot for the second time, and OMG, it was everything. While their first, not-so-impromptu wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019 was certainly one to remember, the second time around was just as amazing. In November 2018, after life coach Mike Bayer posted a video of Jonas and Turner's potential wedding invitation to his Instagram story that read "Sophie and Joe 2019 France," fans began speculating the couple would have a destination wedding in the city of l'amour. So, where was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding? As it turns out, Bayer did give us the answer eight months ago, but the celebration wasn't exactly in Paris.

Jonas and Turner did, in fact, say their second round of "I do's" in Sarrians, France, at the Château de Tourreau on June 29, 2019, and it was even more stunning than you could have even imagined. The gorgeous 18th century château is one of the most exquisite private estates in Provence, according to TripAdvisor, and stretches across 17 acres of "wooded land, gardens, and streams" — not to mention a 25-by-10 meter mirror pool. The place sleeps 29 guests and has 16 bedrooms and bathrooms. It straight up looks like something out of a fairytale.

As for the price tag, TripAdvisor reports the chateau rents for a cool $4,648 a night, so if you're looking to really splurge on your next European vacation, you know where to look! I know I'd love to be hanging poolside at this gorgeous venue.

In the week leading up to their European walk down the aisle, Jonas and Turner's families and friends were spotted around the City of Love, pretty much confirming to fans that their wedding date was quickly approaching. Not to mention, Dr. Phil spilled the beans in an Instagram comment under a photo that Turner posted of herself and Jonas in Paris on Sunday, June 23. "Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!" Dr. Phil wrote. Their wedding guests really couldn't keep a secret, could they? First Bayer, then Diplo when he live-streamed their Vegas nuptials, and last, Dr. Phil! Jophie couldn't catch a break, but it's safe to say the wait was well worth it. The wedding looked absolutely stunning.

In attendance were high-profile celebs including supermodel Ashley Graham. Turner's Game Of Thrones family was also present, as Maisie Williams was reportedly serving as her maid of honor. Of course, no Jonas wedding would be complete without the JoBros and their wives. Kevin and Danielle Jonas were present, as well as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Turner wore a stunning dress and looked absolutely flawless, as she always does, and the couple even had their husky mix puppy dressed in a tux for the occasion. (If that's not the cutest thing you've ever seen, you're lying!)

It looks like Jonas and Turner had a gorgeous (second) wedding celebration fit for some celebrity royalty. I guess my invite was lost in the mail, but I forgive them.