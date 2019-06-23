Now that the countdown is on to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' highly-anticipated second wedding in France, an unlikely source may have revealed when the couple may once again say their "I do's." While speculation has been running rampant about the reported date of Turner and Jonas' big white wedding, Dr. Phil's comment on Sophie Turner's Instagram on Saturday, June 22 may have unintentionally set the record straight. While the psychologist is the last person I expected to spill the tea on the event, I'm happy to know that we might just have a few days to go until the newlyweds tie the knot the second time around. Elite Daily reached out to Turner's rep for comment on the wedding date, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It all started when the Game of Thrones actress and "Sucker" hitmaker decided to put the cuteness of their relationship on display with a pair of matching Instagram posts shared on Saturday, June 22. They're currently in the City of Love, after all, and the lovebirds didn't hesitate to pack on the PDA in a photo that shows them staring soulfully into each other's eyes and leaning in for a passionate kiss.

Considering that the newlyweds just recently officially became husband and wife during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May — and exploring Paris is enough to bring some extra l'amour into anyone's life — I wasn't surprised that they were serving up major honeymoon vibes in the steamy photo. There's no denying that they were definitely feeling the romance, and the pair made light of the fact with matching captions that were all about French kissing.

Several of the couple's family and friends took to the comments section to show their support, including sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Derek Hough, but Dr. Phil's comment caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

"Easy now! 1 week to go!" he quipped, according to InStyle. "Ha! See you at the wedding!" If Dr. Phil's comment is to be believed and he's actually a guest at the nuptials (which I wouldn't be surprised by after Turner opened up to him about how Jonas helped her get through her depression), then we could potentially be seeing Mr. and Mrs. Jonas tying the knot once again on Saturday, June 29.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this timing wouldn't surprise me, it does appear to contradict earlier reports that hinted that the wedding could be happening on July 15. Back on the Friday, May 24, episode of the Graham Norton Show, Turner appeared to drop a hint about the potential date when the host asked her if she was having a big party to celebrate her French nuptials.

When Turner coyly responded, "Potentially," Norton appeared to spill the details as he quipped, "Is that a secret? Not anymore!"

He continued, "I didn’t sign anything. It’s in France. 15th of July. Just outside Montpellier. I have no idea."

The actress immediately set of speculation when she responded, "That was a pretty good guess," to which Norton said, "I’m a psychic. I’ve got the power."

In hindsight, it looks like Turner may have been trying to throw fans off, because I doubt that the whole wedding party will be spending more than a few weeks in Paris before the actual event. Only time will tell whether Dr. Phil had the right date, and if we'll see these two lovebirds walk down the aisle once again on Saturday, June 29, but I'll be staying tuned.