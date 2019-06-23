ICYMI, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently exploring the City of Love ahead of their highly-anticipated French nuptials, which were previously reported to be happening this summer, and it's safe to say that l'amour is in the air. Although it's been almost two months since the lovebirds officially tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, stans have been waiting for the couple to do the big white wedding that they'd reportedly planned in France. Now, it looks like the big day is finally almost here, and this photo of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Paris ahead of their reported wedding is serving up major newlywed vibes.

If you've been following along, the couple has been checking out the city over the past couple days. In addition to hitting Paris Fashion Week together, they've been spotted shopping and hitting the town. Paris is the City of Love, after all, so it's fitting that they've decided to get their nuptials started on the most romantic foot possible — and judging from their latest social media posts, they're definitely feeling l'amour.

On Saturday, June 22, Turner and Jonas took to Instagram to prove that a little PDA is never a bad thing, and the couple that posts matching 'Grams together, stays together. In the steamy photo, they can be seen gazing into each other's eyes and leaning in for a kiss while the Eiffel Tower is highlighted in the background. It's safe to say that married life looks good on this couple, and their matching cheeky captions suggest that French kissing is definitely on their minds.

It's been a whirlwind couple of months leading up to their reported French ceremony, which follows their surprise May wedding in Las Vegas. A source previously told People that the couple "had to get married in the States to make it legal," but they were always planning on tying the knot a second time in France in front of all their family and friends.

Since Jonas reportedly slid into the Game of Thrones actress's DMs back in 2016, they've made no secret of the fact that they're head-over-heels for each other. In addition to crediting her beau for "saving her life," Turner reflected, "There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person" during an April 2018 interview with Marie Claire. Meanwhile, the former DNCE frontman said of his future bride in Chasing Happiness, "In finding myself, I was also able to find a partner. The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person, and ultimately, made me a better brother."

While it's likely that guests won't be seeing an Elvis impersonator officiating the couple's wedding this time around, I have a feeling that Turner and Jonas will be making the big day all about their love. In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the actress admitted that the couple is hoping to making their second celebration "as low-key as possible."

"It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever," she told the publication. Judging from these photos, it looks like they're doing a good job of that already.