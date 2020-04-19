Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the latest celeb pairing to reveal some of their relationship secrets on social media. The couple, who got married in 2019, shared their results from the trendy "couples challenge" on TikTok, and the video is getting plenty of buzz. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Couples Challenge TikTok got so candid.

Jonas and Turner took the couples challenge from their home while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, along with most of the country. In the challenge, which has been taken by celeb couples like A-Rod and J.Lo, both people close their eyes while a third party asks them questions about their relationship. The participants will then point at each other or themselves to respond.

They both agreed that the Game of Thrones alum is more annoying when she's hungry, is more spoiled, and is the grumpiest. They also agreed that Turner is the homebody of the relationship. When asked who fell in love first, they both pointed to themselves in an adorable moment between the lovebirds.

The revelation that Turner is the homebody of the duo shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans. Earlier this month, Turner told Conan O'Brien in an interview that she and her husband have been finding ways to stay entertained during self-isolation. “Everything seems to be working out in my favor, because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me," she said. “So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

Besides the TikTok challenge, Jonas "finally" allowed Turner to do his makeup. The final result, which Turner shared on her Instagram Story, featured the musician wearing purple eyeshadow and shimmery highlighter.

Plenty of other celebs have been putting their relationship to the test during lockdown. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adam took the couples challenge on TikTok on Saturday, March 28. They both agreed that Adams was "the funny one," "the more romantic one," "the better cook," and the "grumpy one in the morning." They also revealed that Adams was the one who initiated their first kiss. Hyland was crowned the "more stubborn one," "the messy one," and the one who takes longer to get ready in the morning. When asked who said "I love you first," however, the two disagreed, pointing to themselves in response.

With the challenge making rounds on social media, fans can hopefully expect to find out more relationship secrets from celebs in the near future.