Whether you're hunkering down with a loved one during the coronavirus outbreak, or quarantining solo, at least, there's still plenty of entertaining content on the internet. Celebrities are sharing the ways they've kept themselves entertained, and IMO, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are doing things right. The pair broke out a Harry Potter-themed Lego set and shared a video of their masterpiece on TikTok. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's TikTok building a Harry Potter Lego castle will make fans of the franchise proud AF.

Joe's latest TikTok post arrived after an initial clip he posted with Turner where he said: "slowly losing our minds." But it looks like the couple found a way to keep themselves entertained — at least for now.

Jophie's Harry Potter castle was massive, and I can only imagine how long it took them. It was pretty intricate stuff, people. From the meticulously laid out furniture, and the Lego people inhabitants, it looked like Joe and Sophie spent a lot of time on their project.

Jophie's adorable doggo and cozy fireplace were also visible in the video, so, if you need me, I'll be over here having FOMO from my house. You can see Joe and Sophie's TikTok video featuring their Lego castle below.

Jonas and Turner are definitely taking the Coronavirus outbreak seriously. When they did step out of their house, Turner took to Instagram to show fans they were taking all precautionary measures. In a pic posted to IG stories, Turner and her hubby were seen wearing both face masks and gloves.

The pair made it clear we're all in this together.

In further proof Jonas is taking no chances amid the Coronavirus pandemic, he and his brothers canceled their entire Las Vegas residency.

"We’ve been monitoring the situation and, after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness, we regret to announce that our April 1 - 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled," they wrote. "We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety."

Self-isolation is no easy feat, especially for A-list celebs who are used to living life in the fast lane. But cheers to Jophie for getting creative with their quarantine activities. This one is undoubtedly giving Harry Potter fans absolute life.

