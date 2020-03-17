Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the spread of the coronavirus call for social-distancing, washing your hands thoroughly and regularly, and avoiding gathering in large groups. These preventative measures have resulted in the cancellation of just about every major entertainment event scheduled before May. The Met Gala, Coachella, Stagecoach, and my social life are postponed until a later date. BTS already canceled four stops on their Map Of The Soul tour, and now, another boy band is following suit. The Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas residency has been canceled, too.

Two days after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared Coronavirus (COVID-19) a worldwide pandemic on March 11, the Jonas Brothers cancelled their Las Vegas residency. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas shared the news on Twitter, writing, "We’ve been monitoring the situation and, after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness, we regret to announce that our April 1 - 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled."

The decision is one that weighed heavily on the bands' hearts.

"We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety," they wrote. "We are so sad to disappoint you guys but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

The JoBros went on to explain they are refunding all fans for their tickets and praying for everyone's safety.

As sad as the news is, it's the Jonas Brothers are looking out for their fans and the general public's best interests. Other pop stars are doing the same. Ariana Grande urged her Twitter followers to take COVID-19 seriously and take the necessary precautions to prevent spreading the virus further too, tweeting:

I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine' ... and it's really blowing my mind. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now.

Fans of live-music should brace themselves for more cancellations moving forward, as it is imperative that musicians and fans do what they can to limit the spread of COVID-19.

