What year is it again? The Jonas Brothers are out with a new album Happiness Begins, and fans couldn't be more excited to see Nick, Joe, and Kevin back together again. While the JoBros are gaining new fans left and right, they have so many old-school fans that have been with them for well over a decade. Those OG fans are soaking up every minute of this Jonas Brothers comeback and they're letting their emotions run free as they listen to each song off Happiness Begins. "Rollercoaster" is especially getting OG fans in their feelings because of the lyrics. You have to check out the Jonas Brothers’ “Rollercoaster” lyrics because they have so much nostalgic meaning to them.

Fans got a snippet of the song in the Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. The song played in the background of the documentary, and if fans weren't sobbing already from the doc, they definitely are now after hearing the meaningful "Rollercoaster" lyrics.

The first verse goes like this:

Nights, flying down the 10, nearly 2 AM / Happiness begins / Days lifted in a haze, we weren't just a phase / We weren't just pretend (Just pretend)

I remember that part being in the doc and I burst into tears once I heard the words, "Happiness Begins."

In Chasing Happiness, the JoBros also talked about how everyone believed they were just a product made by Disney Channel, when that couldn't be further from the truth. The first verse seems to reference that since they sing, "we weren't just a phase, we weren't just pretend."

The pre-chorus also seems like the JoBros are reminiscing about the old times before the band split.

Take a look at the pre-chorus:

I remember low lows and high highs / We threw our hands up, palms out to the skies

Chasing Happiness definitely showed the Jonas Brothers through the "low lows and high highs." The JoBros also sing about this in the chorus:

It was fun when we were young and now we're older / Those days when we were broke in California / We were up-and-down and barely made it over / But I'd go back and ride that rollercoaster / It was fun when we were young and now we're older / Those days that were the worst, they seem to glow now / We were up-and-down and barely made it over / But I'd go back and ride that rollercoaster with you

OK, now I'm an emotional mess and so is the rest of the internet.

If you haven't listened to "Rollercoaster" yet, you can listen to it below. If you already heard the song, you might as well listen to it again because it's just that good.

You can also read the full lyrics of "Rollercoaster" below.

Nights, flying down the 10, nearly 2 AM

Happiness begins

Days lifted in a haze, we weren't just a phase

We weren't just pretend (Just pretend)

I remember low lows and high highs

We threw our hands up, palms out to the skies

It was fun when we were young and now we're older

Those days when we were broke in California

We were up-and-down and barely made it over

But I'd go back and ride that roller coaster

It was fun when we were young and now we're older

Those days that are the worst, they seem to glow now

We were up-and-down and barely made it over

But I'd go back and ride that roller coaster with you

Woo-ooh-ooh, woo-ooh

Woo-ooh-ooh (Oh, oh)

But I'd come back and ride that roller coaster

Faith led me to the clouds, reaching for the ground

His life was upside down

Now everything has changed, we found better days

But I still hear the sound

I remember low lows and high highs

We threw our hands up, palms out to the skies

It was fun when we were young and now we're older

Those days when we were broke in California

We were up-and-down and barely made it over

But I'd go back and ride that roller coaster

It was fun when we were young and now we're older (Oh)

Those days that are the worst, they seem to glow now (Yeah)

We were up-and-down and barely made it over

But I'd go back and ride that roller coaster with you

Woo-ooh-ooh (Yeah, with you)

Woo-ooh (With you, with you)

Woo-ooh-ooh (Oh, oh)

But I'd come back and ride that roller coaster

It was fun when we were young and now we're older

Those days that are the worst, they seem to glow now

We were up-and-down and barely made it over

But I'd go back and ride that roller coaster

Nights, flying down the 10, nearly 2 AM

Happiness begins