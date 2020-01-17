The Jonas Brothers sure know how to keep their fandom happy — and that's with fresh, new bops. The band's new single is here, and it's incredible. Fans are sure to love it, because the Jonas Brothers' "What A Man Gotta Do" lyrics are classic Jonas Brothers pop-rock fair. Even better is the fact that they're like a sequel to the lovey-dovey lyrics in their comeback single "Sucker."

The song is an upbeat track with a simple message: the person singing is willing to do whatever it takes to be "locked up" by the person they love forever.

The message is one fans will love, since it's obvious the song is all about the boys' wives, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas, who just happened to star in the "What A Man Gotta Do" vide, just like they did for "Sucker." In the video, the ladies help the brothers recreate scenes from the classic romance movies Risky Business, Grease, and Say Anything.

But before you see that work of art, check out the sweet lyrics below:

Verse 1

Cut my heart about one, two times

Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours, I'm yours

I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile

'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

Pre-Chorus

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, all yours

Chorus

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

Verse 2

You ain’t trying to be wasting time

On stupid people and cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure

So I'd give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collar

And I’m gonna be lost, be lost

Pre-Chorus

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, I'm yours, woo!

Chorus

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

Bridge

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Tell me what a man gotta do?

Chorus

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)

What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)

To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (Woah)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)

What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

Now, check out the uber romantic video that went with it.