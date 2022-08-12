Sophie Turner Gushed Over Taylor Swift (Joe's Ex!) On TikTok Live

Sophie Turner is the ultimate Swiftie. During an Aug. 10 TikTok Live, a fan asked the Game of Thrones star which Taylor Swift album is her favorite, and despite her husband, Joe Jonas, (who famously dated Swift in 2008) being right beside her, Turner didn’t hesitate to gush over the singer whatsoever.

“My favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down. The best,” Turner said, according to a video captured by @swifferupdates on Twitter, before she revealed a fun fact about Swift to her husband. “Although Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?”

Of course, Turner was referencing her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, as well as her sister, Arya, played by Maisie Williams.

“Really?” Jonas asked in disbelief. “Yeah,” Turner said, to which Jonas responded, “That’s really cool.”

While the two love Swift’s Reputation album, especially knowing the cool story behind it, they still chose 1989 as their favorite. “1989 is a great album,” Jonas said, adding that it’s full of “bangers.”

“[It’s] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” Turner said.

In a May 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift spoke about how the HBO series influenced some of the plotlines on Reputation. “These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter,” Swift explained at the time. “‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is literally Arya Stark’s kill list. ‘King of My Heart’ was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys... ‘I Did Something Bad’ I wrote after Arya and Sansa conspire to kill Littlefinger. That and ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ are very Cersei vibes, too. Daenerys as well.”

Despite Jonas and Swift being exes, the two clearly don’t have any blood between them. At least, not anymore. After Jonas broke up with Swift (over the phone) in 2008, the two shaded each other back and forth for years in interviews and throughout their music. However, they’ve since cleared the air and have even become friends. In fact, fans speculate Swift’s 2020 song “Invisible String,” which includes a lyric about sending one of her exes a baby present, is about Jonas and Turner, who welcomed their first child that same year.

Turner is living her best Swiftie life, and I’m so here for it.