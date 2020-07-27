Sophie Turner welcomed her first child with her husband, Joe Jonas, last week. Now, information about the reported newborn is starting to slowly trickle in. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' reported baby's name is so cute.

Turner gave birth to the baby girl on Wednesday, July 22, at a Los Angeles hospital, according to TMZ, and the outlet reports the couple chose the name Willa for their daughter. In a statement provided to Elite Daily via email, Turner's team confirmed the baby news, saying, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," but declined to confirm the baby's gender and name.

If the baby's name is, in fact, Willa, it's a strong moniker. Willa is girl's name of Old German origin meaning "protector," according to Parents.com.

Multiple outlets reported in February 2020 that Jonas and Turner were expanding their family by one, though the pair never officially confirmed their happy news. Jonas and Turner have always done things on their own terms, like throwing a surprise wedding in a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. They later celebrated their nuptials in a traditional ceremony in the South of France in June 2019.

Ahead of the birth of their baby, Turner and Jonas were spotted out and about in Los Angeles many times during the month of July. The most recent outing came just six days before Turner gave birth, as the couple relaxed alongside Jonas' family during a picnic.

Prior to their low-key outings in L.A., Jonas and Turner stepped out in early June to join a Black Lives Matter protest against ongoing racism and police brutality against Black people in the U.S. The primarily private couple documented their time alongside hundreds of other people on social media.

Now that *some* news about Jophie's baby has been revealed, fans are anxiously awaiting the first picture of the newborn.