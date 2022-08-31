Joe Jonas is really going back to the beginning with his latest song cover. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the JoBro surprised everyone with a nostalgic cover that instantly transported everyone who grew up watching Disney Channel back to the early 2000s. And the reason for the performance will resonate with every Disney kid, because Joe Jonas’ cover of Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean” is a plea for Lizzie McGuire to finally return to our TV screens.

Jonas showed his fellow Disney Channel alum some love by getting his band DNCE together to deliver an acoustic rendition of Duff’s throwback classic “Come Clean.” The stripped-down cover offers a new take on Duff’s iconic ode to rainfall, showing off Jonas’ impressive falsetto in the chorus. And the cover dropped at a perfect time, too. “Come Clean” just celebrated a big anniversary on Aug. 26, marking 19 years since its release on Duff’s 2003 sophomore album Metamorphosis.

Duff didn’t waste anytime giving the DNCE cover her seal of approval. Shortly after the clip was posted on the group’s Instagram, Duff commented: “Angelic …. Still slaps.”

But Jonas’ support for Duff didn’t just stop at the cover. When teasing the song a day before its release, Jonas posted that “this is our formal campaign to get the Lizzie McGuire show back on the air.” Duff is definitely here for that campaign, commenting: “Ooo yes. Tell them k.”

It’s no surprise Duff is interested in bringing her iconic Disney Channel character back. In 2019, Duff announced a Lizzie McGuire revival would be coming to Disney+ to check back in with her awkward middle schooler character now that she’s in her 30s and living in New York City. Sadly, Duff announced the project was scrapped in 2020 after public disagreements over the reboot’s direction. Notably, Duff fought hard to try to save the series and has said she’s still interested in playing Lizzie again in the future.

Disney Channel

Now, it sounds like Duff has a new ally in her mission to bring Lizzie McGuire back to life. Here’s hoping Jonas’ high notes are enough to wake our Lizzie McGuire dreams.