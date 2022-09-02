With the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and some of the best roller coasters in Orlando, the theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort are a must for any adventure-seeking vacationers. However, park tickets can get a bit pricey when you’re living on a budget. You may also be looking for more things to do on your next trip to Florida. In either case, you’ll want to take note of the things to do at Universal Orlando Resort without a ticket. These are the things to eat, see, and shop for that don’t require a park ticket.

Universal CityWalk is like a theme park on its own with tons of shops and restaurants. While most people walk right past it to get to either Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure, it’s worth it to take some time to explore. If you’re staying at one of the Universal resorts or hotels, you’re just a walk or shuttle away from CityWalk, so you don’t even have to pay for parking. However, Universal CityWalk also has free self-parking after 6 p.m. on nights where there’s not a special event like Halloween Horror Nights.

If you’re looking for things to do at Universal that don’t require a park ticket because you’re working with a tight budget, this is your best bet for saving some money without sacrificing the fun. Plus, CityWalk is often open till midnight or later, so you’ll have plenty of time to do all the things on your list. And whether you’re showing up early or staying out late, here’s an itinerary of the things you can do at Universal in Orlando that should go on your list ASAP.

01 Get A Doughnut From Voodoo Doughnut Orlando Rachel Chapman Sure, the doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut are delicious, but they’re Insta-worthy as well. A foodie already knows you doughnut want to skip making a pitstop here at CityWalk for a pink box of colorful treats. Snap a picture of your box or adorable Voodoo Doll doughnut to post to the ‘Gram before enjoying.

02 Order An Insta-Worthy Shake From The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk is basically what Willy Wonka’s factory would look like if he took on the steampunk aesthetic. This restaurant is the perfect spot to grab a savory dinner with your besties, but the main attraction is the milkshake and dessert menu. While you can’t go wrong ordering anything from this sweet menu, the milkshakes topped with things like cookies, cupcakes, and slices of pie were made for the ‘Gram.

03 Chill Out At Margaritaville For Some Drinks Find paradise or at least some cheeseburgers at Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville also at CityWalk. While Margaritaville may seem like a kitschy, touristy thing to do, you have to just go with the flow here and try it. You may find you have tons of fun drinking one of their specialty margaritas while sharing Volcano Nachos with your besties. Plus, they often have live music and you can even order your drink in a cup that looks like a blender.

04 Sing Karaoke At CityWalk’s Rising Star RyanJLane/E+/Getty Images Take the mic at CityWalk’s karaoke bar, Rising Star. Not only do you get to sing your favorite songs here, but this is live band karaoke so you’ll truly feel like Olivia Rodrigo or Harry Styles as you take the stage. Be sure to have your friends take tons of pictures and videos of your performance, so you can post on Instagram or TikTok right after.

05 Enjoy A Round Of Hollywood Drive-In Golf The Hollywood Drive-In Golf is the perfect spot for date night with your partner or having fun with your competitive besties. The 1950s sci-fi mini golf spot has two themed course so you can have multiple rounds of fun.

06 Shop For Merch At The Universal Studio Store You may not be able to go into Hogsmeade or browse Diagon Alley from outside of the parks, but you can shop for things like Gryffindor notebooks or Ravenclaw mugs at the Universal Studio Store. They have Wizarding World merch, plus Minions and Marvel souvenirs as well. You would think that Disney World would have some of the best Marvel merch in Orlando, but Universal, with its Marvel Super Hero Island at Islands of Adventure, actually does. CityWalk also has the Universal Legacy Store, which has vintage finds from classic movies like E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Jaws if that’s more your style.

07 Go Bowling At Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images The resorts at Universal Orlando Resort also provide tons of entertainment. In fact, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort has its own bowling alley. At Galaxy Bowl, you can compete against your friends while also enjoying some burgers and bites at your lane as well.

08 Enjoy All You Can Eat At The Wantilan Luau Head to Hawaii without actually flying there by booking the Wantilan Luau at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort. While this event doesn’t require a visit to one of the theme parks at Universal, you will need to purchase a ticket for it. Anyone trying to have a budget-friendly time may also want to skip out as tickets are $109 per adult. However, you’ll get to enjoy an all-you-can-eat tropical buffet, live music, and a performance of hula and fire dancers, so it may be worth it for the splurge.

09 Spot Characters At The Cabana Bay Beach Resort Perhaps your dream of visiting Universal Studios Florida is to snap a pic with a minion for your Insta. Well, you can still make that dream a reality without a park ticket. At the Cabana Bay Beach Resort, characters make appearances in the hotel lobby on Friday nights. For a #twinning moment, wear a yellow shirt under some denim overalls so you match the minions in your snap.

10 Pretend You’re In Italy At Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images Is Italy on your bucket list, but your bank account isn’t allowing you to check it off just yet? If so, you’ll want to stop by the Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort. This hotel will transport you to Portofino, Italy without a plane ticket or your passport. You may even fool a few of your followers on Insta with the pics you’ll take walking around this resort. To experience the taste of Italy, you may even want to purchase tickets to the Harbor Nights La Dolce Vita, which is a quarterly event that happens at the resort with authentic Italian food, wine, and live music.

