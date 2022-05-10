I would literally camp out for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
Nothing brings a theme park day to a screeching halt like a long line to get on a ride. With thrilling roller coasters everywhere you turn at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, you might wonder which ones are actually worth the wait.
Wait times vary by day, and the best place to check updated wait times is in the Universal app — but they can get upwards of 100 minutes long.
To get an idea of which rides are worth that long line, I ranked nine of the most thrilling rides.