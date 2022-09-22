Potterheads would agree that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is the best Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Universal Orlando Resort. The roller coaster in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure travels forwards, backwards, and through the Forbidden Forest. Along the way, you’ll not only see magical creatures from the Harry Potter books and films, but you may also spot some hidden details in Hagrid’s motorbike roller coaster attraction as well.

The Wizarding World is full of hidden details and Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans who know just as much about Harry Potter as Hagrid knows about magical creatures. Since Hagrid’s motorbike roller coaster is one of the most popular attractions at Islands of Adventure, you can expect to wait in a pretty long line if you want to ride it. While most ride queues can be boring, the ones in the Wizarding World often do a great job at immersing you into the world of Harry Potter. You could even make a game of finding these 12 Easters eggs on Hagrid’s motorbike roller coaster as you wait. Looking out for the hidden details within the queue and ride will only make your wait time fly by.

01 Hagrid’s Hut Rachel Chapman Towards the beginning of the line, you’ll get to walk by Hagrid’s Hut. This iconic home of Hagrid will be exciting for fans to see, but look out for the giant pumpkins in the backyard as well. These are part of Hagrid’s pumpkin patch, and they are the pumpkins that Harry and Hermione hide behind when traveling back in time via the Time-Turner in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. You may also spot a wooden hippogriff in the queue right before the Hut, which is a nod to Buckbeak as well.

02 Buckbeak Graffiti Rachel Chapman While you can see also Buckbeak over at the Flight of the Hippogriff roller coaster in Islands of Adventure, there is another nod to Bucky on the walls of the Hagrid’s motorbike queue. You’ll notice tons of graffiti of different magical creatures drawn everywhere, but early in the line, there is a Buckbeak. There’s even “watch out, Malfoy, there's a hippogriff behind you” written below.

03 James And Lily Potter Graffiti Also on the walls, you may spot a heart near Buckbeak that has the initials J and L inside of it. This is a nod to James and Lily Potter — aka Harry’s parents. Later in the queue, there is an H and O with a heart in the middle. This is a reference to Hagrid and the headmistress of Beauxbatons Academy of Magic, Madame Olympe Maxime, from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

04 Merpeople Statue Rachel Chapman Before you walk inside, you’ll notice a merpeople statue on the wall. Fans of the series know that merpeople live in the Black Lake located near Hogwarts Castle. They were also part of the Triwizard Tournament in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

05 Golden Egg Universal Orlando Resort/YouTube Another merpeople Harry Potter Easter egg to spot is located in the room with all the eggs. While you may be distracted by the giant eggs on the shelves, be sure to look inside the cabinet at the center of the room. Inside you’ll see the golden egg that was used to reveal the first task of the Triwizard Tournament.

06 Niffler In Hagrid’s Work Room, you’ll be able to spot drawings of various magical creatures hanging from the ceiling. One of those drawings is of a Niffler. Fans of the Fantastic Beasts series will recognize the adorable creature who befriends Newt Scamander.

07 Cornish Pixies Rachel Chapman Not only do Cornish pixies make an appearance as a drawing in Hagrid’s Work Room as well, but they also show up later in the ride. When you fly by the Weasley’s flying car, try to spot the Cornish pixies causing mayhem nearby.

08 Salamander Footprints Look closely in the fireplace within the queue, and you may notice some tiny footprints along the wall. These are salamander footprints. It makes sense that they’d be by the fireplace as these Wizarding World creatures love fire.

09 The Monster Book of Monsters Rachel Chapman Hagrid’s desk is pretty messy, but you’ll be able to spot two copies of The Monster Book of Monsters sitting on top. They are open, so it’s harder to notice if you’re not paying attention. However, Potterheads will recognize the fangs around the edge and know just what textbook that is.

10 Hagrid’s Wand The Hagrid animatronic is so lifelike on the ride that for a second you’ll think it’s actually Robbie Coltrane standing there. A lot of the realism comes from the details given to the animatronic from Hagrid’s coat and gloves to his iconic umbrella wand.

11 Dragon’s Fire Boost Rachel Chapman As Harry Potter is escaping the Death Eaters in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on Hagrid’s motorbike, Hagrid uses a dragon’s fire boost on his bike to speed away. This same boost can be spotted on the motorbikes in the attraction.