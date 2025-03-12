This Harry Potter Actor Is Now On OnlyFans

Turns out, not all Hogwarts alum end up as Aurors or school professors. Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the last three Harry Potter movies, announced that she joined OnlyFans to share “niche hair content.” Reminder: Cave played Ron Weasley’s girlfriend in Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince.

“I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one,” Cave said on a March 10 episode of her Before We Break Up Again podcast. “It’s a fetish [account]. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

On Instagram, Cave added that the account would be focused on “sensual stuff with [her] hair” and “best quality hair sounds” — those include “brushing” her hair and “swishing” her strands.

Her now-active OnlyFans account charges subscribers $6 per month for “near daily” posts. On her profile, she lays out exactly what she will and will not be posting, calling herself a “Long Hair Specialist.” She added, “I do NICHE HAIR CONTENT which you may well quite like. How magical!”

Cave added what she would “not do sexual content,” but did plan on answering DMs. “If you have a hair thing, this is the place for you,” she wrote. “If you want something specific, you can message me and I will be happy to see what we can do.”

Warner Bros.

Cave wrote about her decision to join the platform on her Substack, explaining that she was not *only* financially-motivated. “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt,” she wrote, per Variety. “My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

“Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research?” she continued in the Substack. “[It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f*cked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”