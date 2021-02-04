Don't panic, but your day is about to be ruined. Rupert Grint hasn't seen most of the Harry Potter movies, and he barely remembers seeing the ones he did. While this is typical Ron Weasley behavior, there are no doubt more than a few Potterheads who are still understandably shocked by this revelation.

In a Feb. 4 interview with Variety, Grint revealed he hadn't seen most of the Harry Potter films after "probably" seeing "the first three" at premiere viewings during his teen years. The star missed all those iconic battle scenes, epic Voldemort face-offs, and various romances in the later movies, and he doesn't seem too bothered by that, either.

"But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her," Grint said of watching his films sometime in the future. Grint and his longtime girlfriend, Georgia Groome, welcomed their daughter, Wednesday, in May 2020, so he probably won't be watching all the magic unfold onscreen anytime soon. Still, if Harry Potter isn't on Wednesday's watchlist for the future, someone will have to start a petition to make sure she gets her father to watch his stellar performance as everyone's favorite red-head wizard.

Grint also commented on the reported HBO Max series currently in-development that promises to reimagine the wizarding world for an entire new generation of viewers. "I weirdly feel quite protective of that character," he said of Ron Weasley. "Even when I saw the stage shows, it was a very strange experience … If it’s like a different group of friends, I guess it would be interesting."

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise should cut Grint some slack for not getting around to watching the full series of films sooner. The 32-year-old has been busy taking cute pictures for his newly-minted Instagram alongside his newborn daughter, among other fatherly duties. His November 2020 Instagram debut had the entire Potterverse clicking "follow," and tons of his co-stars chimed in with their support under a picture of Grint and Wednesday. "Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx," Tom Felton commented on his first post.