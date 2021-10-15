The Meaning Behind Adele's "Easy On Me" Lyrics Wrecked My Emotions
Sad girl fall is here in full force.
After taking a six-year music hiatus, Adele has officially returned with her new single, “Easy On Me.” The emotional track, which dropped on Friday, Oct. 15, has gone viral on Twitter, with fans calling it a masterpiece. They’re saying the song perfectly describes what it’s like to move on from a devastating breakup. “Adele… never left. She’s back, she’s better than ever, and she’s making us all call our therapists,” one fan tweeted. If you’re wondering what the deeper meaning behind Adele’s “Easy On Me” lyrics is, grab some tissues because it’s heartbreak central.
The singer teased her new music in an Oct. 7 interview with Vogue. She told the publication her son, Angelo, helped inspire the theme of her upcoming fourth studio album, 30. “I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," Adele said, hinting her new album will reference her split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. During an Oct. 10 Instagram Live, a fan asked Adele to further explain what her upcoming record will be about, and she confirmed, “Divorce, baby, divorce!"
Throughout “Easy On Me,” the star sings about trying to heal. “I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim,” she says in the first verse. In the chorus, Adele gets real about being so young when she experienced heartbreak. “Go easy on me, baby/ I was still a child/ Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me/ I had no time to choose what I chose to do, so go easy on me.”
In the second verse, she explores what happens when a relationship doesn’t work out, despite trying hard to make it last. “There ain't no room for things to change when we are both so deeply stuck in our ways,” she sings. “You can't deny how hard I have tried. I changed who I was to put you both first but now I give up.” The lyrics hit home to so many listeners, which is why the song has fans in their feelings.
Adele brought her lyrics to life with the release of her “Easy On Me” music video, which relies on smart editing as a potential visual metaphor for the healing process. In the beginning, Adele’s world is completely black and white, but that changes as she embarks on a new chapter in the second, colorful half of the video.
Watch Adele’s “Easy On Me” music video below.
You can also read Adele's "Easy On Me" lyrics in full below (via Genius).
Verse 1
There ain't no gold in this river
That I've been washin' my hands in forever
I know there is hope in these waters
But I can't bring myself to swim
When I am drowning in this silence
Baby, let me in
Chorus
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
Verse 2
There ain't no room for things to change
When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways
You can't deny how hard I have tried
I changed who I was to put you both first
But now I give up
Chorus
Go easy on mе, baby
I was still a child
Didn't get the chance to
Feel thе world around me
Had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
Bridge
I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
It probably doesn't even show
Chorus
Go easy on me, baby
I was still a child
I didn't get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose what I chose to do
So go easy on me
Get ready for more emotional songs to come because Adele’s fourth album, 30, will drop on Friday, Nov. 19.