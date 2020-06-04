The couple met when Shakira was filming the video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," the 2010 World Cup anthem.

Gerard, a soccer player, appeared in the video. "I wasn't a soccer fan, so I didn't know who he was," Shakira recalled in a 2020 interview with 60 Minutes. "When I saw the video, I was like, 'Hmm, that one's kind of cute. 'And then someone decided to introduce us."

"It all started when we were together in South Africa and I wrote to her," Gerard said of their first encounter to Spain's TV3 in 2016. "She was already there because she sang in the opening ceremony, and I asked her what the weather was like. It's the typical stupid question, and the normal answer is to tell me to bring a jacket [June/July are winter in South Africa]. But she started telling me what the weather was, like, every minute, and it got to the point where I told her we [Spain] would have to get to the World Cup final to see her again—she was singing at the final."

In a June 2013 interview with Elle, Shakira said meeting Gerard revived her belief in God. "I think, if you can prove the existence of God, it can only be proven through love," Shakira told Elle at the time. "I even had lost my faith for a while. I was becoming as agnostic. And it was really hard, because I was always very religious, and for a few years, maybe because — it sounds so corny — I was not feeling the love like it was supposed to be, I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard and the sun comes out."

Needless to say, there was a spark there. But Shakira was still with longtime beau Antonio de la Rúa.