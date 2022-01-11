The Weeknd released his new album, Dawn FM, on Jan. 7, but he might have more up his sleeve. The singer took to Twitter with a cryptic message on Jan. 10, and fans are still trying to decipher it. If fan theories are correct, there could be more music on the way.

“i wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?” The Weekend, also known as Abel Tesfaye, tweeted to his 15 million+ followers. And while he didn’t specifically say he’s preparing a trilogy of albums, that’s exactly how fans took it. One fan tweeted, “I think it could be the end to a possible trilogy of After Hours, Dawn FM and then “Afterlife”. i’m actually not even ready, i’m on life support with this album rn.”

A number of fans swore they had it all figured out. Many tweets pointed out the apparent plot line between his 2020 album After Hours, Dawn FM, and a possible third album. “Yes we know. The character died in after hours and is in a purgatory state in Dawn FM, in the 3rd chapter he’ll either go to heaven or hell,” another person theorized on Twitter.

Of course, none of this was confirmed by The Weeknd, but fans are loving the idea of a storytelling trilogy. They even think they’ve discovered the name of the next album.

For now, though, fans are still soaking up the excitement of the Dawn FM release. The record marked his first release in nearly two years, and he brought his A-game. Not only did he churn out 16 flawless songs, but he also featured some of the top hip-hop artists of today, including Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, and more. The album has been met with high praise, and if the trilogy rumors ring true, The Weeknd’s story is far from over.