Just four days after the release of his album, Dawn FM, The Weeknd is back with more newness. The singer unveiled the music video for his newest single “Gasoline” on Jan. 11 and it brought the return of his infamous old man persona. The eerie video shows The Weeknd battling his inner demons as he gallivants through a nightclub, and it’ll take fans on one wild ride.

Dawn FM has been a long time coming, but the Weeknd decided it was finally time for the album to see the light of day on Jan. 7, particularly because of the latest Omicron outbreaks. “Everything feels chaotic again,” he wrote in a message shared on Instagram. “Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let's just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people.”

So the album arrived a little earlier than planned, and fans are loving every track. And when “Gasoline” got the visual treatment, fans were so here for it. The cinematic video had fans loving every second, and once again, they celebrated The Weeknd’s new era.

Fans were the first to admit the “Gasoline” video was dark, even for Abel, but they didn’t seem to mind. The video was met with endless high praise.

The Weeknd’s fifth studio album was full of surprising moments, and held some of his best collaborations to date. The singer enlisted the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Swedish House Mafia, and more to appear on the record. He even featured actor Jim Carrey on one song, who has been a longtime friend of his.

Dawn FM is undoubtedly The Weeknd’s darkest chapter yet, but fans have welcomed every eerie moment with open arms.